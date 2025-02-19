Respiratory Diseases Are Driving The Growth Of The Market: Key Driver Transforming The Acute Lung Injury Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for acute lung injury is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years due to a wide range of factors, according to the market report, 'Acute Lung Injury Global Market Report 2025'. The market is projected to increase from $2.48 billion in 2024 to $2.60 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth Of The Acute Lung Injury Market?

Growth of the market in the historic period was largely caused by increased public awareness about the disease, rise in ICU admissions, the impact of smoking and air pollution, increase in hospital-acquired infections, and efforts to reduce mortality rates. It is also projected that the acute lung injury market size will grow to $3.09 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Trends To Note In This Market Sector?

Key trends in the forecast period include the development of biologic drugs, wearable and remote monitoring devices, therapies based on inhalation, CRISPR and gene editing technologies, and real-time analysis biosensors.

Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in biologics and gene therapies, high influx of government funding and grants, increased development in precision medicine, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies and global health policy reforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20704&type=smp

What is the role of respiratory diseases in driving the growth of the acute lung injury market?

The escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases is a significant factor propelling the growth of the acute lung injury market. These are conditions that compromise the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, causing breathing difficulties and impaired lung function. The growing number of respiratory diseases can be attributed to increased air pollution, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, an aging population, and the negative impact of viral infections.

Official data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in September 2023 indicates a substantial increase in the death rate owing to influenza and pneumonia, from 31.9 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 42.6 per 100,000 people in 2022, representing a rise of approximately 33.54%. Therefore, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the acute lung injury market.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Acute Lung Injury Market?

Major firms operating in this market encompass Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare, Octapharma AG, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc., Vapotherm Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., Implicit Bioscience Ltd., Apeiron Biologics AG, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Histocell Sociedad Limitada, Vasomune Therapeutics Inc, Windtree Therapeutics Inc., Qx Therapeutics Inc., Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC, ReAlta Life Sciences Inc., MediciNova Inc.

How Is The Acute Lung Injury Market Evolving?

Companies are focusing on developing novel treatments, like peptide treatments, to maintain their market position. A good example is the launch of Aviptadil by Zuventus Healthcare Ltd., an India-based healthcare firm, for treating acute respiratory distress syndrome ARDS. The treatment has demonstrated clinical efficacy in improving outcomes for patients with severe virus-related ARDS.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acute-lung-injury-global-market-report

How Is The Acute Lung Injury Market Segmented?

Based on injury type, the market falls into Direct Injury and Indirect Injury segments. In terms of therapy, it is divided into Mechanical Ventilation, Pharmacotherapy, Fluid Management, and Other Therapies. From an end-user perspective, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, and Other End Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Acute Lung Injury Market?

It's also important to note the regional trends in the acute lung injury market. North America emerged as the most significant region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa being other areas detailed in the report.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lung-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Lung Cancer Diagnostic And Screening Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lung-cancer-diagnostic-and-screening-global-market-report

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

For similar authoritative industry reports and to learn more about The Business Research Company, browse through our extensive company portfolio. With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, we guarantee comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and exceptional insights from industry experts, we equip you with the information you need to remain competitive.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.