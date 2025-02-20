ALZAUTHORS LAUNCHES TENTH ANNIVERSARY ALZHEIMER'S AND DEMENTIA INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

AlzAuthors Celebrates A Decade of Making a Difference for Alzheimer's and Dementia Caregivers

Program of Virtual Events will Commemorate a Decade of Support for Alzheimer's and Dementia Caregivers

The majority of authors are former and current caregivers who simply want to share their personal stories to provide insight and encouragement to others.” — Marianne Sciucco

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlzAuthors, the global community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and other dementias from personal experience, has launched a tenth anniversary campaign to commemorate a decade of empowering those living with dementia and their caregivers. The virtual program will include a film festival, podcasts, book giveaways, book group discussions, author videos, a poetry reading, and other activities designed to inform and educate viewers and boost awareness of the wide-ranging and easily accessible support available via their platform.

A registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, AlzAuthors began in 2015 when co-founders Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia became friends on social media after publishing dementia books rooted in their personal experiences. They agreed to collaborate on a month-long project to raise awareness of these conditions and their books. A year later, they created a blog, AlzAuthors.com, carefully vetting and consolidating resources from others to support people whose lives are impacted by memory impairment. That first year, the organization created for caregivers by caregivers recruited more than 60 “AlzAuthors.”

A Decade of Growth

Ten years later, AlzAuthors is the most comprehensive single source in the world for carefully vetted dementia literature written from personal experience and curated by former caregivers and authors.

“We have almost 400 author members on six continents,” says Sciucco, a founder and board president. “Our authors and books undergo a rigorous vetting process prior to joining our collaborative. Just about every genre is represented in our collection: memoirs, caregiver guides, fiction for all age groups, and poetry.”

Sciucco continues, “A visitor to our website can drill down by book genre, by relationship, and by diagnosis – for example, you can search memoirs on caring for a spouse or partner with early onset dementia.” She notes that the authors of this expansive library include well-known writers and personalities including Patti Callahan Henry, Patti Davis, Ann Garvin, Maria Shriver, and Lisa Wingate, but “the majority of authors are former and current caregivers who simply want to share their personal stories to provide insight and encouragement to others.”

While published books remain at the heart of the AlzAuthors platform, the organization has expanded its scope and reach through a podcast with almost 150,000 downloads, a YouTube channel, a monthly book club, and topic-specific online events, all free to the public. Caregiver booklets and tip sheets are also offered at no charge. Custom Caregiver Collections—small, curated libraries which provide information to families and caregiving facilities—are available for purchase.

Since dementia illnesses affect an estimated 55 million people worldwide, AlzAuthors also partners regularly with other leading caregiver support organizations to reach a broader audience.

“Though there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias, over the past decade we’ve learned much about new strategies for effective caregiving, lowering dementia risk, and slowing the progression in patients who’ve been diagnosed,” says Sciucco. “During our tenth anniversary year, we’re mounting our most aggressive communication program ever, to make sure as many people as possible have all the available tools and resources at their fingertips.”

For further information on AlzAuthors and its schedule of tenth anniversary events, go to www.alzauthors.com and sign up for their bi-weekly newsletter.

