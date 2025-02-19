Global Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Diagnostic Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the anticipations of the Veterinary Diagnostic Services Global Market Report, the market demonstrates robust growth, reflecting an upward tick from $13.05 billion in 2024 to $14.22 billion in 2025. This progress underscores an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Factors spurring this growth include the rise in pet ownership, heightened investments in pet health, accelerated incidences of chronic diseases among pets, increased count of veterinary clinics and hospitals, an intensified focus on early-stage disease detection and preventive care, and leaps in the field of molecular diagnostics and imaging technologies.

What's Propelling This Market Forward?

The Veterinary Diagnostic Services market size is projected to expand remarkably over the next few years, ultimately reaching $19.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The reasons contributing to such an expansion include growth in pet population and demand for advanced diagnostics, the widespread embracement of AI and machine learning in diagnostics, the emergence and expansion of telemedicine and remote diagnostic services, rising focus on personalized and precision veterinary medicine, novel diagnostic technologies and tools, increased investment in research and development R&D, and collaborations within the veterinary sector.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20684&type=smp

What Role Does the Increasing Adoption of Animals Play?

A notable surge in the popularity of animal adoption is expected to further boost the growth of the veterinary diagnostic services market. When animals are adopted, they are normally rescued from shelters, rescue organizations, or previous owners, and provided with permanent homes where they are cared for and given a great deal of companionship. The rise in animal adoption is driven by increased awareness of animal welfare, the emotional benefits of pet companionship, as well as a growing desire to rescue animals from shelters and bring them into loving, forever homes. Veterinary diagnostic services disrupt this space by ensuring the health of pets and other animals and proactively identifying any potential underlying medical conditions, allowing for informed decisions and proper care for adopted pets.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-services-global-market-report

Who are the Key Players Defining the Market's Landscape?

Major companies operating in the veterinary diagnostic services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, VCA Animal Hospitals, Biomérieux SA, SYNLAB International GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Antech Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Heska Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Karyopharm Therapeutics, MediVet, IDvet, Ellie Diagnostics, BioChek B.V., Embark Veterinary Inc., NationWide Laboratories, PetDx, Scil Animal Care Company, Ardent Animal Health, Paw Print Genetics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary diagnostic services Market?

Many leading companies operating in the veterinary diagnostic services space are focusing on leveraging big data and artificial intelligence for data analysis. AI-powered veterinary X-ray image diagnosis assistance services implement advanced algorithms to analyze X-ray images, which provides more accurate diagnostic insights for veterinarians to enhance decision-making and improve patient care.

How Is The Veterinary diagnostic services Market Segmented?

The veterinary diagnostic services market considers its segments in the context of

1 Type: Point-Of-Care PoC, Laboratory-Based

2 Test: In Vitro Diagnosis, In Vivo Diagnosis

3 Testing Category: Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Parasitology, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Hematology, Immunology And Serology, Imaging, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Categories

4 Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals, Other Animal Types

5 Service Provider: Veterinary Hospital Or Clinic Laboratories, Reference Laboratories.

Further breakdown elucidates subsegments including:

1 Point-Of-Care PoC subsegments like Rapid Test Kits, Portable Diagnostic Devices, Handheld Blood Analyzers, Point-of-Care Ultrasound, In-Hospital Testing Systems and

2 Laboratory-Based subsegments like Clinical Pathology Services, Histopathology Services, Microbiology Services, Serology Testing, Molecular Diagnostics, Biochemistry Testing, Reference Laboratory Services.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Veterinary diagnostic services Market?

As of 2024, North America was the largest region in the veterinary diagnostic services market. This comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-reference-laboratory-global-market-report

Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-stereotactic-radiosurgery-system-global-market-report

Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-manufacturing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built an enviable reputation for rendering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Empowered with 1,500,000 datasets, the synergy of exhaustive secondary research, and unparalleled insights from industry leaders, you can now have the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Discover more about The Business Research Company at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Connect with us:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.