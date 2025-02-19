Dental Handpiece Market Size to Reach $1.33 Billion by 2032 | Industry to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

North America Dental Handpiece Market Size

Leading companies in the dental handpiece market include KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Nakanishi Inc., W&H, Brasseler USA, Dentflex, and others.

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental handpiece market size was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.97 billion in 2025 to USD 1.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. North America dominated the dental handpiece market with a market share of 40.86% in 2024.Dental handpieces are small, handheld instruments that dentists use to carry out a wide range of procedures, such as drilling, polishing, and cutting of the teeth. They come in two types – electric and air-driven. The increasing awareness regarding maintaining optimum oral health is one of the key factors driving the market’s growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market’s outlook as many dental practitioners were forced to shut down their operations temporarily to adhere to the lockdown rules.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Dental Handpiece Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2024-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-handpiece-market-109985 ➡️ Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2025: $ 0.97 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 1.33 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.6% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 120♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (In-Office and In-Lab), By Product Type (Electric and Air-Driven), By Design (Straight and Contra-Angle), By Speed (High Speed and Low Speed), By End-user (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others)➡️ Segmentation Analysis:In-Office Handpieces Dominated Market Owing to Growing Prevalence of Oral DiseasesBased on type, the market is segmented into in-office and in-lab. The in-office segment held a dominant position in the market in 2023 due to the increasing incidence of oral and dental disorders, which has boosted the demand for dental procedures.Lucrative Advantages Offered by Air-Driven Handpieces Boosted Their DemandIn terms of product type, the market is classified into electric and air-driven. The air-driven segment dominated the market in 2023 as these handpieces come with several advantages, such as lightweight and ease of maintenance.Increase in Number of Oral Procedures Fueled Adoption of Contra-Angle HandpiecesBy design, the market is divided into straight and contra-angle. The contra-angle segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the increasing number of applications in the oral procedures, such as root canal, implants, and tooth extractions.Growing Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry Augmented Adoption of High-Speed HandpiecesBased on speed, the market is classified into high speed and low speed. The high speed segment accounted for the dominant dental handpiece market share in 2023 due to the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry to help patients enhance the appearance of their teeth.Increasing Number of Dental Care Patients Fueled Product Use in Dental ClinicsBased on end-user, the market is classified into dental clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The dental clinics segment recorded major revenue in 2023 owing to the rising pool of patients undergoing dental procedures and growing network of these clinics, which will bolster the use of dental handpieces.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading product types, designs, end-users, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-handpiece-market-109985 ➡️ LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• KaVo Dental (Germany)• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Nakanishi Inc. (Japan)• TEALTH FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. (China)• W&H (Austria)• Brasseler USA (U.S.)• Dentflex (Brazil)• J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)• Bien-Air Dental S.A. (Switzerland)➡️ Drivers and Restraints:Growing Incidence of Dental Disorders to Augment Market ProgressThe number of people suffering from dental diseases across the world is growing at a considerable pace every year due to factors, such as lack of awareness regarding maintaining proper oral health and poor dietary habits. It has resulted in an increased number of individuals undergoing dental treatments, such as tooth extractions, implants, and tooth restorations. Handpieces play a crucial role in shaping various dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures, which will enhance their use while carrying out dental procedures. However, lack of proper sterilization practices in developing countries can impede their adoption as such devices can increase patients’ risk of infections.➡️ Regional Insights:North America Led Market Growth Due to Presence of Reputed Market PlayersNorth America captured the largest share of the global market in 2024 as the region has a vast presence of reputed market players who are launching technologically advanced products. Moreover, the increasing number of dental professionals will also boost the regional market’s growth.Europe also captured a sizeable market share in 2023 due to the growing number of dental treatments.➡️ Competitive Landscape:Dentsply Sirona, Bien-Air Dental SA, and KaVo Dental Dominated Market With Their Strong Product PortfolioDentsply Sirona, Bien-Air Dental SA, and KaVo Dental are some of the dominant players in this market as these companies have a vast and robust product portfolio. Moreover, they are focusing on launching technologically advanced products in the market, which will further strengthen their dominance.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/dental-equipment-market-104549 ➡️ Notable Industry Development:February 2024: Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of its Midwest Energo range of electric handpieces. February 2024: Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of its Midwest Energo range of electric handpieces. These instruments have a small head to help dentists get a better view during treatment.

