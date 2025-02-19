The British Chess Company Launches New Sister Site in the UK

jaques chess

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Chess Company, a renowned retailer of chess sets, chess boards, and associated games, is proud to announce the launch of its new sister site in the UK. After years since the original British Chess Company ceased trading, the company has revived its presence in the UK with a brand new website, now open for business.

The British Chess Company has a rich history dating back to the 19th century, when it was first established in London. However, due to various circumstances, the company had to stop its operations in the UK. Now, after years of planning and preparation, the company is back with a new website, offering a wide range of high-quality chess sets, boards, and other games to chess enthusiasts in the UK.

The new website features a user-friendly interface and a vast selection of products, including traditional wooden chess sets, luxury marble sets, and modern electronic chess boards. The British Chess Company is committed to providing its customers with the best quality products at competitive prices. With this new launch, the company aims to cater to the growing demand for chess sets and boards in the UK, and to bring back the joy of playing this timeless game.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new sister site in the UK. The British Chess Company has a long-standing history in the UK, and we are excited to revive our presence in this market. Our new website offers a convenient and secure platform for chess enthusiasts to purchase high-quality chess sets and boards. We are confident that our products will bring joy and entertainment to our customers, and we look forward to serving the UK market once again," said the spokesperson for The British Chess Company.

The British Chess Company's new website is now live and can be accessed at www.britishchesscompany.co.uk Customers can browse and purchase products online, with fast and reliable delivery options available. The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that customers are completely satisfied with their purchases. For more information, please visit the website or contact The British Chess Company's customer service team.

