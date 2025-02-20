'In The Boardroom™' With...Wavestore’s US Sales Team on Security Innovation and Integration with Salto

Jeff Wood, VP of Sales, Wavestore Jeff Thomas, Regional Sales Manager (Northwest/Central, based in Iowa) Gregg Gross, Regional Sales Manager (Southwest/Central, based in Dallas) www.wavestore.com Scott Kittell, Manager - Integration Technology Partners, Salto Systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Wavestore set to be a Sponsor at the upcoming Salto Partner Summit – Inspire 2025, March 3-5, Phoenix, Arizona (https://www.wavestore.com/salto-partner-summit) , the company is reinforcing its commitment to seamless access control and video surveillance integration. This highly anticipated event will bring together Salto partners to discuss security advancements, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions. As Wavestore strengthens its relationship with Salto, we spoke with Jeff Wood, Vice President of Sales, North America at Wavestore, Jeff Thomas, Regional Sales Manager (Northwest/Central, based in Iowa), Gregg Gross, Regional Sales Manager (Southwest/Central, based in Dallas) and Scott Kittell, Manager - Integration Technology Partners at Salto, about how this partnership is driving smarter security solutions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Jeff Wood, why is Wavestore’s participation in the Salto Partner Summit so significant?

Jeff Wood, Vice President of Sales, Wavestore: The Salto Partner Summit is an important platform for fostering collaboration and sharing insights on the future of security technology. As a Sponsor, Wavestore is committed to building solutions that bring seamless interoperability between access control and video management systems. Our integration with Salto Space allows security teams to automate the display and retrieval of access control data with real-time video footage, enabling faster response times, improved situational awareness, and better overall security management.

Wavestore’s open-platform VMS is designed for seamless, real-time security integrations without the complexity of traditional SDK-based approaches. Many systems rely on multiple third-party platforms to connect access control with video, leading to delays and extra costs. Wavestore integrates directly with Salto Space, capturing events instantly and giving security teams immediate visibility instead of waiting for slow SDK-driven communication. Deployment is fast, simple, and significantly more cost-effective without the need for extra licensing fees. Best of all, it works with your existing cameras. We’re excited to showcase this powerful integration at the event and connect with partners looking for smarter, more efficient security solutions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What makes the Wavestore-Salto integration so valuable for organizations?

Jeff Thomas, Regional Sales Manager (Northwest/Central, based in Iowa): One of the biggest challenges organizations face is linking access control events with video footage quickly and efficiently. Traditionally, security teams have to manually search access logs and video recordings separately, which takes time and increases the risk of oversight.

With Wavestore’s integration with Salto Space, security teams can instantly pull up video linked to access events, whether it’s an unauthorized entry attempt, a forced door, or an invalid credential swipe. The system automatically records and tags the footage, allowing for immediate verification and faster decision-making. This not only improves security response times but also helps with compliance, investigations, and operational efficiency.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: From Salto’s perspective, what does this integration bring to the table?

Scott Kittell, Manager - Integration Technology Partners, Salto Systems: Wavestore’s Sponsorship at the Salto Partner Summit highlights the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering intelligent security solutions. Their VMS integration with Salto Space creates a seamless experience, allowing security teams to manage video and access control in a unified platform.

This integration is particularly valuable for education, healthcare, corporate buildings, and critical infrastructure. Security personnel can track movements in real time, receive automated alerts for unusual activity, and ensure restricted areas remain secure. The ability to instantly correlate access control data with video footage eliminates guesswork and enhances overall security operations.

**************************************************************************

Meet the Wavestore North America Team at the Event

Alongside showcasing the Salto integration, Wavestore is expanding its presence in North America with a growing team of regional sales leaders.

Jeff Thomas, Regional Sales Manager (Northwest/Central, based in Iowa)

Jeff has over 17 years of experience in the security industry, including roles at Salto, GE/UTC, and Millennium. His expertise in access control and video surveillance makes him a key player in driving Wavestore’s growth in the region.

Gregg Gross, Regional Sales Manager (Southwest/Central, based in Dallas)

Gregg brings extensive experience in video surveillance and cloud security solutions. Previously Director of Sales at IPTECHVIEW, he now supports partners and customers across Southwest and Central.

Jeff and Gregg will both be at the Salto Partner Summit – Inspire 2025, where they look forward to engaging with industry leaders and security professionals.

**************************************************************************

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Gregg, which industries benefit most from Wavestore’s solutions when combined with Salto?

Gregg Gross, Regional Sales Manager (Southwest/Central, based in Dallas): Organizations that need strong access control and real-time video verification see the greatest benefits from the Wavestore-Salto integration. These include, but are not limited to:

Education: Schools need to manage student and staff access while ensuring security teams can respond quickly to incidents. By linking video footage to access events, schools can verify who enters restricted areas, receive alerts for forced entries, and monitor movement patterns for better situational awareness.

Healthcare: Hospitals must secure restricted areas like operating rooms and pharmacies while maintaining compliance with strict regulations. Wavestore’s integration with Salto enables real-time verification of access attempts, sending instant alerts for unauthorized entries and providing a complete audit trail to meet compliance requirements.

Corporate & Commercial Buildings: Businesses require streamlined access control and security oversight. Traditional security setups often require manually reconciling access logs and surveillance footage. With Wavestore’s automated access-to-video link, companies can track employees and visitors, receive instant alerts for suspicious activity, and enhance security response times.

Critical Infrastructure: Utilities, transportation hubs, and data centers must protect high-risk zones from unauthorized access and potential threats. Wavestore’s system provides real-time monitoring, automated security alerts, and AI-driven analytics to help security teams mitigate risks before they escalate.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: So Jeff, with your past experience at Salto and your current role at Wavestore, in what other ways can users benefit from the integration?

Jeff Thomas, Regional Sales Manager (Northwest/Central, based in Iowa): The Wavestore-Salto integration goes beyond simply linking access control logs with video footage. When combined with video analytics, it can provide an even deeper level of security and operational intelligence.

For example, facial verification can enhance security by ensuring that the person using an access credential matches the authorized individual. This helps prevent badge sharing or stolen credentials from being misused. Additionally, video analytics can detect tailgating, identifying when multiple individuals pass through an access point on a single credential use—something access control alone wouldn’t catch.

Beyond identity verification, object detection can be used to determine if someone is carrying a bag, wearing PPE, or leaving an object unattended. This provides organizations with greater situational awareness and helps enforce safety protocols in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and corporate environments.

With real-time alerts and automated response capabilities, security teams can act proactively rather than reactively, ensuring facilities remain safe and operationally efficient.

********************************

Final Thoughts

Jeff Wood, Vice President of Sales, Wavestore: Our partnership with Salto is built on a deep understanding of access control integrations and the challenges that traditional SDK-based solutions present. Having previously led integration efforts at Salto, I have seen firsthand the limitations of older approaches that rely on multiple third-party systems. Wavestore has taken a different path, delivering a direct integration with Salto Space that provides real-time, seamless access control and video management.

This is not a new solution—it has been successfully deployed for over four years, delivering proven results for security teams looking for faster, more reliable, and cost-effective integration. The Salto Partner Summit is a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals and showcase how Wavestore and Salto work together to provide a smarter, more efficient security approach. To learn more, visit our Salto integration page (https://www.wavestore.com/integration-modules/salto) .

For more information, visit the Salto Event Page (https://www.wavestore.com/salto-partner-summit) or connect with Wavestore’s team at the event in Phoenix!

********************************

********************************

