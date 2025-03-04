John Nemerofsky, Chief Operating Officer, SAGE Integration Eric Frasier, Chief Executive Officer, SAGE Integration www.SAGEintegration.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

on www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat today, "In The Boardroom" with John Nemerofsky, Chief Operating Officer, SAGE Integration” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *****************************

About John Nemerofsky

In 2009, John became the Senior Vice President of Stanley Security Systems.

During his tenure at Stanley, John oversaw wide-scope projects that included several turnaround initiatives, operational changes, sales & market expansions, and customer acquisitions. He managed an $800M P&L and a team of 13 managers with a dotted line to more than 500 team members.

In 2019, John took his management experience to SAGE Integration (www.sageintegration.com). In his new role as Chief Operating Officer at SAGE Integration, John will focus on operations, company acquisitions, and organic growth strategies.

*****************************

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, John. Before we talk about SAGE Integration solutions, success stories and recent developments in much greater detail please tell us about your journey in the security industry and please also give us a brief corporate history of SAGE.

John Nemerofsky: Thank you for having me. My security career spans over 25 years , starting in the mid-90s when technology was just beginning to redefine how we approach physical security. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with leading security system integrators, helping to shape their business strategies and driving company growth.

SAGE Integration was founded to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients by providing innovative, integrated security solutions. Our mission is to protect people, facilities, and client reputations by combining advanced technology, unparalleled service, and embedded employees. We've built a team of industry experts who focus on solving complex security challenges, allowing our enterprise clients to operate with confidence in an increasingly unpredictable world.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read on SAGEIntegration.com (www.sageintegration.com) that, "SAGE Integration is a national security integration provider serving enterprise clients from coast to coast, protecting their people, facilities, and reputation. SAGE was created to advance the industry, moving beyond boilerplate solutions to deliver best-in-class solutions. We bring creative ideas and on-the-ground support to prepare for and mitigate the kind of integrated challenges that our Fortune 100 clients face every day. The SAGE Mission is to protect the people, facilities, and reputation of enterprise clients by advancing the intelligence and integration of security technology."

The SAGE track record is very impressive, indeed! (https://www.sageintegration.com/company)

Please give us an overview of SAGE solutions (www.sageintegration.com/security-solutions) and the industries served (www.sageintegration.com/sage-industries-served).

John Nemerofsky: SAGE Integration is dedicated to providing enterprise-level security solutions tailored to the needs of each client. We specialize in access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, AI technologies, and cybersecurity solutions, integrating these technologies into a seamless security infrastructure. In 2024, we added a security fence company, SAGE Fence, to address critical infrastructure clients' needs.

We serve a variety of industries, including commercial real estate, healthcare, financial institutions, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, education, and large-scale corporate enterprises. Our clients require robust, scalable security solutions that not only protect their assets but also ensure compliance with industry regulations and evolving security threats.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any particular success stories, "wins" or client testimonials you'd like to mention?

John Nemerofsky: We've had the privilege of working with some of the top companies and organizations in the country to implement security strategies that safeguard their operations. It's hard to recall just one. However, the ones that stand out require all hands on deck to solve complex security technology installations. Everyone gets excited when our clients challenge us to bring them "outside of the box" forward-thinking security solutions.

What sets SAGE apart is our ability to offer a truly consultative approach. We don't just install security systems—we engineer innovative solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. Our national reach and embedded personnel ensure we can provide enterprise-wide security solutions while maintaining personalized support.

Moreover, we leverage data and AI to allow our clients to be more proactive rather than reactive. Our understanding of advanced analytics allows us to introduce clients to new technologies that identify potential risks before they escalate, enhancing overall security posture and operational efficiency.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand that SAGE has a significant strategic relationship with Honeywell. Care to elaborate?

John Nemerofsky: Sure. Our partnership with Honeywell enables us to bring cutting-edge security technologies to our clients. Honeywell's security solutions, combined with our integration expertise, enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency. This collaboration ensures our clients receive a best-in-class security solution tailored to their industry-specific challenges.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations on your appointment, John, as a member of PSA Board Of Directors (https://psasecurity.com/about/leadership/). We recently had the pleasure, and the honor, of also chatting with Matt Barnette, PSA President & CEO, “In The Boardroom” (https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_PSA_Barnette.html) . Please tell us more about the special relationship between SAGE Integration and PSA.

John Nemerofsky: SAGE Integration greatly values its partnership with the Professional Security Association (PSA). Our associates are actively engaged in numerous PSA committees, which cover a wide range of areas including Sales, Service, Operations, Leadership, Managed Services, Women's Committee, New Generation Leaders, Purchasing, and CAD. This involvement ensures that we stay at the forefront of industry trends and contribute to shaping the future of our sector.

Additionally, SAGE associates actively participate in the PSA Mentorship Program, with some serving as mentors and others benefiting from the guidance of experienced professionals. This program fosters the growth and development of our team, ensuring we nurture the next generation of industry leaders.

The National Deployment Program has set SAGE apart from our competition, allowing us to collaborate with other PSA member companies and leverage their expertise on large-scale projects. This partnership with other world-class owners elevates our capabilities and extends our reach.

PSA's Marketing Agency (Swell) has been instrumental in shaping SAGE's marketing strategy, assisting with website design, organizing events, producing blogs, and managing challenging Co-op Programs. This support has allowed us to improve our market presence and communicate more effectively with clients.

Through the PSA Training Buck Program, SAGE is able to provide training at no cost to all our technicians and project managers. This valuable resource ensures that our team remains highly skilled and equipped to handle any project, enhancing our service quality and client satisfaction.

Moreover, the PSA Managed Service Program has played a critical role in boosting our Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR), pushing us past the $1,000,000 per month mark. This program has strengthened our long-term business model, allowing for consistent growth.

SAGE also participates in the Vector Firm Sales Training, which keeps our sales leadership team at the cutting edge of industry best practices. This training ensures that we continue to excel in a competitive marketplace.

Lastly, the aggressive pricing, free shipping, and extended terms offered by PSA have been key factors in enabling SAGE to win more projects and achieve higher margins.

By engaging with these valuable programs and resources provided by PSA, SAGE Integration not only strengthens its internal operations but also sets itself up for continued success.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let's talk about emerging 2025 trends for a moment. We couldn't agree more, John, with your recent blog regarding AI (https://www.sageintegration.com/blog/top-security-trends-for-2025-ai-cloud-based-solutions-and-beyond) , "As security professionals, we need to explore how AI can help mitigate human error, by alerting the end user to smarter solutions, they can be proactive in dealing with incidents, emergencies, and disasters." Please tell us more about new strategic partnership with HiveWatch (https://www.sageintegration.com/blog/sage-integration-teams-up-with-hivewatch-to-streamline-security-operations) to deliver AI-driven innovative security solutions.

John Nemerofsky: AI continues to revolutionize the security industry, and our partnership with HiveWatch is a testament to our commitment to leveraging next-generation technologies. By integrating AI-driven intelligence with our security solutions, we empower clients to make data-informed security decisions in real time.

This partnership enhances our ability to provide clients with proactive threat detection, automated workflows, and improved incident response. Our AI-driven security solutions allow organizations to optimize security operations, reduce false alarms, and respond to real threats more effectively.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any other key strategic relationship you would like to mention?

John Nemerofsky: In addition to Honeywell and HiveWatch, we have strong collaborations with all of the leading technology providers in the security space, ensuring that we can meet the security solution needs of our clients. Partnerships with companies specializing in cybersecurity, access control, video surveillance, and cloud-based security solutions only strengthen our ability to meet evolving security challenges.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: John, it's well-known fact in the security industry about how SAGE "gives back". Please tell us more about the one-of-a-kind culture at SAGE.

John Nemerofsky: At SAGE, we believe in fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility. Our team actively participates in community outreach programs, supports veterans' initiatives, and contributes to organizations that enhance safety and security in underserved communities. Working with organizations like Mission 500 has really helped to drive our corporate volunteerism.

An unexpected outcome of last year's SAGE fundraising golf outing was Puppy Sage, the cutest golden retriever you may ever meet. The golf outing raised enough money that K9 Heroes 4 Heroes can train Puppy Sage for a veteran or first responder in need of a service dog.

Beyond that, our internal culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence. We invest in our employees' growth, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to excel in their roles and drive meaningful change in the security industry.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It's an amazing story, John, how the vision of SAGE Integration's, Chief Executive Officer, Eric Frasier, consolidated a very fragmented industry. Please tell us more!

John Nemerofsky: Eric Frasier's vision for SAGE Integration was to create a security provider that broke the mold of the traditional security integrator. He recognized the need for a client-centric approach that emphasizes innovation, integration, intelligence, and being the best over being the biggest.

By bringing together the best and brightest in the industry, we continue to build a culture of continuous improvement. Eric has led SAGE Integration in redefining what enterprise-level security system providers look like. Under his leadership, we have become a trusted partner for organizations that demand more than just a security system; they need a strategic security partner.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any international activities and/or upcoming trade events you'd like to mention?

John Nemerofsky: While our primary focus remains on serving enterprise clients with embedded personnel across the U.S., we have recently started to work with clients globally. We knew it was only a matter of time before the client would begin asking about global operations.

As for trade events, we will be participating in ISC West and GSX, where we will have a room to meet with clients, potential clients, and our technology partners. These events provide an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share trending insights, and demonstrate how SAGE is driving "the tip of the spear" when it comes to the future of security integration.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today John. We look forward to further updates! Is there anything else you would like to mention today?

John Nemerofsky: I appreciate the opportunity to share SAGE's vision and initiatives. As security challenges continue to evolve, our team remains committed to providing innovative, client-focused security solutions that enhance situational awareness and resilience.

Thank you for having me, and I look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the future!

*****************************

We invite you to read the entire interview with John Nemerofsky, Chief Operating Officer, SAGE Integration on our Homepage at www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

*****************************

For more information:

Connect with John Nemerofsky on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/in/johnnemo/)

Connect with SAGE Integration on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/sage-integration/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SAGEIntegrationllc

X: https://twitter.com/SageIntegration

Toll Free: (888) 222-9726

Direct: (330) 733-8183

*****************************

Ohio

4075 Karg Industrial Parkway, Suite B

Kent, OH 44240

Georgia

2270 Northwest Parkway, Suite 105

Marietta, GA 30067

Dallas, TX B24053301

8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 901

McKinney, TX 75070

Houston, TX B24053301

Memorial City Place

9821 Katy Freeway, Suite 180

Houston, TX 77024

Pennsylvania

New Office Coming Soon

*****************************

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and “back-to-work” solutions. Our flagship “In The Boardroom™” platform, since 1999, has delivered brand awareness and content marketing programs for leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, Prosegur, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many more in the USA and worldwide.

What’s YOUR SOLUTION?

Want to be featured “In The Boardroom™” and benefit from this same type of PR, media coverage and new-business-driver?

Please contact our Publishing Team Leader, Ali Eng, to arrange a quick free tour. Email: ale@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

More details About Us here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

*****************************

WATCH THE SAGE VIDEO: What is your Duty of Care?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.