MojoAuth Launches No-Code Passkey Solution, Cutting Authentication Costs by 40% and Accelerating Adoption by 300%

MojoAuth Dashboard MojoAuth Growth and Product Innovation MojoAuth - Passwordless login plugin

Businesses Can Now Deploy Unphishable Passkeys in Days—Not Months—to Replace Outdated Passwords

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, a leader in passwordless authentication solutions, today announced its No-Code Passkey Platform, enabling businesses to eliminate password-related risks and deploy FIDO2-certified passkeys in under seven days. As tech giants like Google and Apple phase out passwords, MojoAuth empowers brands to future-proof security, reduce costs, and deliver frictionless user experiences that drive customer loyalty.The End of Passwords, Simplified: With 81% of data breaches linked to stolen or weak passwords (Verizon 2025) and consumers demanding faster, safer logins, MojoAuth’s platform offers a breakthrough:No-Code Integration: Deploy passkeys across web, mobile, and IoT devices using pre-built workflows—80% faster than traditional coding.Seamless User Migration: Automatically prompt users to upgrade from passwords to passkeys, boosting adoption rates by 300%.Quantum-Ready Security: Align with NIST’s post-quantum standards to defend against next-gen threats.“Passkeys are the future, but businesses need simplicity—not more complexity,” said Dev Kumar, CEO of MojoAuth. “We’ve turned a year-long IT project into a week-long win, letting companies focus on growth instead of logins.”Key Benefits for Businesses- Cost Reduction: Slash authentication expenses by 40% by eliminating password resets, fraud losses, and support tickets.- Frictionless Growth: Passkey users log in 70% faster, leading to higher conversions and retention (MojoAuth Lab).- Unbreakable Security: FIDO2-certified passkeys have zero reported phishing breaches (FIDO Alliance).Why This Matters Now- Consumer Demand: 74% of users abandon apps or carts due to password frustration (Gartner 2025).- Industry Shift: Google’s “passwordless by default” initiative and Apple’s iOS 19 passkey mandates make adoption urgent.- Regulatory Pressure: Meet GDPR, CCPA, and APRA compliance effortlessly with phishing-resistant authentication.Join the Passwordless MovementMojoAuth invites businesses to:- Download the Free Guide: “The 2025 Passwordless Playbook” at https://mojoauth.com/white-papers/ About MojoAuthMojoAuth secures millions of digital identities globally with its no-code passwordless platform. Trusted by startups and enterprises alike, MojoAuth transforms authentication from a security chore into a competitive edge.

Do you like having passwords? - Passwordless Plugin for Your Existing Login

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.