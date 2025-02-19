New York Fine Jewelry Brand, With Clarity, Introduces The Bond Collection

With Clarity Introduces The Bond Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January, With Clarity, the New York-based fine jewelry brand proudly unveils The Bond Collection. Inspired by the power of interconnectedness, this collection celebrates the art of fine diamond jewelry with designs that embrace love, unity, and timeless elegance.

The collection, which will launch with two signature pieces – The Bond Necklace and The Bond Bracelet, exudes elegance, timelessness, and versatility. Following the motif of “Bonded by love,” these brilliant pieces are inspired by cable links and interlocking spirals. The designs represent the infinite connection between individuals, showcasing how two eternal circles are woven together to create a powerful bond.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Bond Collection and honor the powerful relationships that shape our lives,” shares With Clarity CEO Marie Audier. “Bonds lie at the core of the With Clarity experience, and this collection is a celebration of the deep connections shared with loved ones.” Co-founder Anubh Shah adds, “Each design is a testament to those cherished relationships—whether with a spouse or partner, a best friend, or family.”

Each design incorporates With Clarity’s signature emblem, featuring a seamless fusion of circles that symbolize the strength and eternity of a bond. Created with hundreds of micro-pavé diamonds set by master artisans, every curve, facet, and finish reflects the dedication of impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

This Spring, The Bond Collection will expand to include additional designs such as earrings, rings, bracelets, and pendants, offering even more ways to celebrate connection. Offered in premium 18K white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum, the limited line ranges from 7 to 18 carats with F VVS quality diamonds of the utmost caliber. Prices begin at $14,000 and extend to $38,000.

Starting January 2025, The Bond Collection will be available on www.withclarity.com and With Clarity’s SoHo showroom located at 118 Spring Street.

About With Clarity:

With Clarity is a NYC based jeweler committed to making beautifully crafted, timeless jewelry accessible to all. With Clarity prioritizes transparency and convenience without compromising on quality. Whether you desire lab grown or natural earth-mined diamonds, the brand offers a unique opportunity to create your bespoke diamond engagement ring on their website.

Additionally, customers can try on up to two replica rings from the comfort of home through their innovative Home Preview Program, bridging the gap between online and brick-and-mortar stores. Beyond engagement rings, their one-of-a-kind collections include a wide array of exquisite jewelry, from luxurious gemstone statement pieces to affordable earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings designed to “Elevate Your Everyday” and commemorate life’s most cherished moments. Recognized for its fusion of contemporary design, classic elegance, and an unwavering commitment to quality, With Clarity turns everyday moments into cherished memories.

