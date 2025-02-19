Hemp THC Beverage Brand HIGH 9INE LLC Adds Industry Veteran Erica Duecy to Corporate Advisory Board

HIGH 9INE Just Drink It! HIGH 9INE the Innovative and Highly Differentiated THC Beverage

HIGH 9INE Prepares for Rapid THC Beverage Market Expansion in 2025 by Further Strengthening Its Corporate Advisory Board

“HIGH 9INE is at the cutting-edge of the THC beverage space. The brand’s focus on layering THC with functional ingredients helps to elevate these drinks beyond the rest of the THC beverage pack.” ” — Erica Duecy

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapidly growing, best tasting and most innovative THC beverage manufacturer, HIGH 9INE , LLC, is honored to announce the addition of Ms. Erica Duecy to the Company's Corporate Advisory Board. The Founder and Host of Business of Drinks, a podcast and data + insights consultancy, joins an expert board that also includes Mr. Mike Percic, former Senior General Manager for Adult Beverages at Target and Mr. Tim Turner, former Senior Category Manager for Beer, Wine & Spirits at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Ms. Duecy is one of the drinks industry’s most accomplished digital and content strategists, having built data insights, marketing, and publishing programs for Drizly, Union, and other hospitality and drinks tech companies. Previously, she served as Chief Content Ofﬁcer for the wine/spirits publication VinePair, and as Editor in Chief of SevenFifty Daily. She also has led digital teams at Architectural Digest, Saveur, and Fodor’s Travel."After listening to just one of Erica's Business of Drinks podcast episodes I knew we needed her on the team," stated Mr. Franz Tudor, CEO of HIGH 9INE, LLC. "Erica's ability to provide new perspectives across a diverse range of topics utilizing lateral thinking, supported by her years of expertise, is nothing short of amazing. We are excited to have Erica as the newest HIGH 9INE team member," commented Mr. Tudor. “HIGH 9INE is at the cutting-edge of the THC beverage space,” stated Ms. Duecy. “The brand’s focus on layering THC with functional ingredients — like caffeine, coconut water, papaya, shiitake mushrooms, and hemp honey — helps to elevate these drinks beyond the rest of the THC pack. HIGH 9INE offers an experience for a range of moods, from energizing to relaxing.”The THC beverage market continues to experience significant growth across the country led by greater consumer awareness of the category, more retail chains adding hemp THC beverages to their product sets and states establishing clear regulations related to the sales of hemp-derived THC products. Multiple research groups, including BDS Analytics, estimate the U.S. cannabis-infused beverage market will grow to $1 billion to $2 billion in total sales by the end of 2025. "The ebbs and flows of this still nascent market remain chaotic, but the overall direction points to significant consumer demand. Having direct access to the members of our Corporate Advisory Board is priceless in helping to navigate the chaos and noise. We are not done building out the team and more announcements are on the way," stated Mr. Tudor.HIGH 9INE has experienced rapid expansion since its initial online DTC test launch in 1Q 2024. The Company expects HIGH 9INE to be available on retail shelves across at least 15 states, including major retail chain activations, and distributed by well-established beverage distributors by the end of 1Q 2025. "As a start-up company it is too easy to become satisfied and distracted by early success. These are just the early innings, and the game is far from won. In addition to providing advice and guidance to our team, the HIGH 9INE Advisory Board holds me accountable for executing directives essential to the Company's near and long-term success, and avoiding unforced errors that could lose the game," commented Mr. Tudor.About HIGH 9INE: HIGH 9INE is crafted to Redefine Your Day and become part of your lifestyle routine. The combination of real fruit juice with HIGH 9INE's proprietary hemp-derived Delta 9 THC honey delivers a rich and true juice flavor without the aroma or taste of hemp. The additions of coconut water and organic vitamins sourced from shiitake mushrooms, papayas, oranges and bananas further enhance the overall experience. HIGH 9INE is non-carbonated so you can enjoy it at your own pace while avoiding the bloating associated with carbonation. HIGH 9INE is not just another THC drink — it is a beverage experience. HIGH 9INE is currently available online at www.HIGH9INE.com and on retail shelves across the states of WI, AZ, GA, MN, IL, FL, TX, NC, OH, IA, NJ and MO.Members of the media, retailers and distributors interested in learning more about HIGH 9INE and experiencing the products, please contact us. Cheers to your health!

