Terrian, Hannah Kerr Join Growing Performer Line-Up for the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards

Set for April 8, 2025, the fan-voted celebration of Christian Music will include celebrity appearances, exclusive performances, and top-tier production.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, set to take place on April 8, 2025, in Franklin, TN, promises an unforgettable night celebrating the best in Christian music. This year’s ceremony continues to grow in scope, featuring an expanded lineup of live performances, high-end production, and an exclusive in-person experience.Recently added to the performance roster are Terrian (Gotee Records) and Hannah Kerr (Curb/Word), joining an already dynamic lineup that includes Unspoken (Centricity Music), Josh Wilson with special guest JJ Heller (Independent), gio. (Capitol), Seventh Day Slumber (Rockfest Records), Sarah Kroger (Integrity Music), Grace Graber (Independent), Cody Towell (Independent), Jordan Merritt (People & Songs), Jeff Deyo (formerly of SONICFLOOD, Independent), and NCS Collective featuring Coby James (NRT Music).AN EXCLUSIVE LIVE EXPERIENCEUnlike previous years, the 2025 We Love Christian Music Awards will not be available for free live streaming. This year, fans must be in the room to witness the event firsthand, making it a can’t-miss experience. General Admission and VIP seating options are available, with VIP guests enjoying premium benefits such as sitting alongside artists, early entry, an artist Q&A session, and an exclusive gift bag. Tickets and discounted hotel rates for anyone traveling can be found at nrt.cc/WLA13Tickets HONORED THE BEST IN CHRISTIAN MUSICThe evening will celebrate the winners of the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, determined by 28,000 public votes. This night will showcase incredible performances and honor the impact of Christian artists and their music.HIGH-END PRODUCTION & SPECIAL PRESENTERSThe event is produced by NewReleaseToday and Frankland Events, alongside BradyMade Productions, ensuring top-tier production quality that matches the significance of the night. Special guest presenters include Sanctus Real, Michael Sweet of Stryper, and Rachael Lampa, with more artists and celebrity guests to be announced soon.Tickets are available now . Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Christian music’s most exciting nights in Franklin, TN!For tickets, hotel accommodations, and event details, visit www.WeLoveAwards.com # # #About NewReleaseTodayNewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About DaySpringDaySpring, the world’s largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products—from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. www.dayspring.com About UpwardUpward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center. https://www.upward-app.com About Advancing Native MissionsANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com

