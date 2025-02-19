VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 18, 2025, the globally - watched Global Fred Award (GFA) announced four winning units and individuals. This is a grand recognition of individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields worldwide. This event once again demonstrates the mission of the Global Fred Award to discover and commend the forces that drive social progress, economic development, and cultural innovation.

Melanie Perkins, the co - founder and CEO of Canva, won the GFA Outstanding Founder Award. With the great vision of popularizing graphic design, Ms. Perkins led the Canva team to completely reshape the global design industry landscape. Under her leadership, the Canva platform has broken through technical barriers, enabling over 190 million users in more than 190 countries around the world, regardless of their professional backgrounds, to easily create professional - level visual content. This has helped countless ideas take root and grow, making Canva one of the world's most valuable start - ups.

Dr. Darío Gil, the senior vice president and director of research at IBM, received the GFA Most Influential CEO Award. In the frontier fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, Dr. Darío Gil acts as a leader. He has led the formulation of IBM's global research strategy, vigorously promoting the iterative upgrading of key technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and quantum computing. Under his leadership, IBM's Watson platform has made significant progress, with machines having a deeper understanding of human language. At the same time, quantum computing technology is gradually moving from the laboratory to real - world application scenarios.

The Canadian Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council won the 2024 AI Industry Promotion Award. Since its establishment in 2019, the council has brought together experts from industry, academia, civil society, and the government. Focusing on goals such as strengthening Canada's AI advantages, promoting economic growth, and ensuring ethical development, through its public awareness and commercialization working groups, it has actively enhanced public awareness of AI and accelerated the commercialization of AI research results, helping Canada gain a leading position in the global AI field and strongly promoting the country's economic and social development.

Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a company from the United Arab Emirates, won the International Growth Excellence Award. Facing extreme climates, Pure Harvest relies on a technology - driven agricultural model, using controlled - environment agriculture (CEA) and hydroponics technology to achieve stable production of high - quality agricultural products throughout the year. This has not only significantly reduced water consumption and fully met the demand for fresh local agricultural products in the Middle East but also used renewable energy to power climate - controlled greenhouses, firmly practicing the concept of sustainable development and providing valuable reference for agricultural development in similar environments around the world.

As a globally renowned and authoritative award, the Global Fred Award (GFA) is open to global enterprises, organizations, and individuals. It always adheres to the principles of professionalism, fairness, and transparency, and through strict review standards and processes, ensures that every winner is well - deserved. The remarkable achievements demonstrated by this year's winners on the global stage have further strengthened the international authority of the Global Fred Award, inspiring more entities to engage in the great cause of promoting global progress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.