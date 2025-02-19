Ognomy Sleep Works with Lilly to Provide Patient Access to Independent Sleep Apnea Care Through LillyDirect

Ognomy Sleep became the first telehealth platform offering diagnoses and treatment of sleep apnea through LillyDirect.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ognomy Sleep, the leading telemedicine platform reshaping sleep apnea care, announced today their inclusion as a new independent telehealth provider option on LillyDirect - Eli Lilly and Company’s digital health care platform that allows patients to connect with options for pharmacy fulfillment, independent in-person and telehealth care, educational material, and well-being support. As a listed independent telehealth provider for sleep apnea, Ognomy Sleep patients can receive comprehensive treatment for sleep related disorders, including Obstructive Sleep Apnea through the convenience of telemedicine.This expansion enhances Ognomy Sleep’s commitment to making high-quality sleep apnea care accessible to everyone in need. Ognomy Sleep patients can see a clinician within about a week, receive and complete a sleep test, and embark on a personalized treatment plan shortly thereafter, all from the comfort of home. Ognomy Sleep has coverage in all 50 states, expanding in-network insurance covering over 200 million people, and a self-pay option.“We’re excited to increase awareness and access to critical health and sleep apnea care as an independent telehealth provider on LillyDirect,” said Dr. Daniel Rifkin, President and CEO of Ognomy Sleep. “Additionally, the clear link between obesity and sleep apnea signals an opportunity to treat sufferers more swiftly and holistically through this remarkable access.”Patients will be able to connect with independent sleep apnea specialists, including Ognomy Sleep, through www.lillydirect.lilly.com/sleep-apnea For more information about Ognomy Sleep and its mission to improve sleep health nationwide, please visit www.ognomy.com About Ognomy Inc.Ognomy Inc., also known as Ognomy Sleep, is a telemedicine platform that specializes in diagnosing and treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). In 2024 alone, the platform facilitated over 19,000 patient visits. By leveraging advanced technology and automation, Ognomy Sleep simplifies the patient care journey, from diagnosis to treatment and management. Patients meet sleep medicine specialists who provide personalized treatment plans and support. With nationwide coverage and growing in-network insurance options, Ognomy Sleep is committed to making high-quality OSA care accessible to all, improving sleep health, and reducing chronic disease risks. Learn more at www.ognomy.com

