JobNimbus Releases Peak Performance 2025 Report, Providing Data-Driven Insights for Roofing Industry Growth

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus, a provider of roofing business management solutions, has published its annual Peak Performance 2025 Report, offering a data-driven analysis of trends, challenges, and strategies shaping the roofing industry. The report is based on survey responses from roofing professionals across the United States, providing insights into key operational benchmarks.This year’s report highlights trends in revenue growth, customer acquisition, production timelines, and financial management within the roofing sector. Findings indicate that roofing companies with annual revenues exceeding $4 million are adopting structured workflows, diverse payment options, and personalized customer communication strategies to maintain profitability and customer satisfaction.Key findings from the Peak Performance 2025 Report include:• Revenue and Profitability: Companies generating over $4 million annually employ a combination of referral marketing, digital advertising, and direct customer engagement to sustain growth.• Lead Generation and Marketing: 91% of surveyed companies identify referrals as their leading source of new business, underscoring the importance of customer experience in driving repeat business.• Sales Process Optimization: Companies with high profitability are more likely to present proposals in person, allowing for direct customer interaction and tailored solutions.• Production Timelines: While efficiency remains critical, five-star-rated businesses prioritize communication and expectation management over speed alone.• Financial Management: Adoption of multiple payment methods correlates with improved cash flow and increased accessibility for homeowners.“Understanding industry benchmarks is essential for contractors looking to refine their operations,” said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. “The Peak Performance 2025 Report provides roofing professionals with data-backed insights to navigate market challenges and position their businesses for long-term success.”The full Peak Performance 2025 Report is now available for download. Roofing professionals can access the report to gain deeper insights into industry benchmarks and emerging best practices.For additional insights, join our exclusive roofing industry panel featuring JobNimbus CEO Ben Hodson, Vice President of Marketing Kaili Smith, and special guest American Contractor’s John Dye, as they break down key findings and offer strategies to help your roofing business thrive in 2025 and beyond.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, contact:

