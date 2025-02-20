Navigating Compliance & Innovation: Shazia Hassan on the Future of PLM in Life Sciences & Healthcare

Shazia Hassan Interview with AI Time Journal

Shazia Hassan explores how compliance meets innovation in PLM, shaping the future of Life Sciences & Healthcare with agility and precision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an insightful interview, Shazia Hassan shares her expertise on the evolving landscape of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. As a leader in enterprise product development and regulatory compliance, she highlights how digital transformation, AI, and automation are reshaping PLM to drive efficiency, innovation, and compliance.

Hassan discusses the major shifts in PLM, moving from manual processes to AI-driven solutions that enhance real-time analytics and regulatory tracking. She reflects on her success in reducing product compliance risks by 50% through the implementation of automated PLM systems. Her approach emphasizes integrating compliance into the innovation process, ensuring streamlined product development without compromising regulatory standards.

She also addresses key challenges organizations face when adopting AI in PLM, including resistance to change, data privacy concerns, and infrastructure investment. Overcoming these hurdles requires a strategic balance of technological adoption, regulatory understanding, and fostering a culture of innovation.

As a recognized industry leader and judge for the GLOBEE Awards 2024, Hassan sees sustainability and AI integration as driving forces in PLM advancements. She also notes the increasing focus on patient-centric solutions and the role of digital tools in accelerating product launches while maintaining quality and compliance.

