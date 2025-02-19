The Thundering Smoke Trilogy , Presented by Atticus Publishing

'A Gripping Historical Love Adventure Saga'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents The Thundering Smoke Trilogy by Guy Quigley, a captivating historical fiction series that immerses readers in the turbulent 1920s Irish liberation war and the untamed landscapes of Africa. This epic saga, filled with action, love, loss, and vengeance, follows the journey of Tom Sutton, a man broken by his past and in search of redemption. Beginning with The Thundering Smoke Book 1: The Price of Freedom , Quigley weaves a tale of unforgettable adventure that continues in Book 2 and Book 3.The trilogy starts with Tom Sutton, a man who loses everything during the Irish Liberation War. After his wife is brutally assaulted and his son is presumed lost, Tom flees to Africa in despair. There, he battles alcoholism until a chance encounter with a young girl named Heidi changes the course of his life. Together with Heidi and his only friend from the war, they journey through the African wilderness, seeking a new beginning. As they discover Heidi’s inheritance and settle in their new home, violence and revenge continue to haunt them. The story delves into Tom’s complex relationships, especially with Heidi, as well as the evolving dynamic with his adopted daughter and the arrival of Maria, which threatens to complicate their bond.Quigley was recently interviewed on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford to discuss The Thundering Smoke Trilogy. Watch the full interview in the embedded video below.The Thundering Smoke Trilogy is available for purchase at major online bookstores such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. Visit www.guyquigleybooks.com to learn more and purchase your copy today.Guy Quigley is an accomplished author, screenplay writer, and filmmaker, with a diverse career in entertainment. His film credits include Breaking Wind, Magic Boys, Wicked Blood, and the award-winning thriller Apparition. His latest feature film, IMPURATUS, starring the late Tom Sizemore, was released worldwide on October 10, 2023. In addition to filmmaking, Quigley’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to invent and market Cold-Eeze, a nationally recognized zinc cold remedy.In addition to The Thundering Smoke trilogy, Quigley is the author of The Rebel Son, The Little People, and the upcoming cold war spy thriller Predators at the Gates.For more information, visit Guy Quigley’s websites: www.guyquigley.com www.guyquigleybooks.com , or www.thundersmokefilms.com About Guy Quigley:Guy Quigley is an author, filmmaker, and entrepreneur whose diverse experiences in both the entertainment and pharmaceutical industries have shaped his unique voice. With a deep knowledge of Irish history and a rich understanding of Africa, Quigley’s work resonates with authenticity and adventure.

Guy Quigley on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

