Conversations in Color Announces the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

Celebrating the Creativity and Stories of Black Communities

The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards is more than just an event—it’s a movement that encourages connection, fosters understanding, and celebrates the impact of Black voices in shaping our society.” — Lana Reid

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversations in Color is proud to present The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards , an initiative dedicated to recognizing the voices and creativity of Black communities across the United States. This event will highlight individuals and groups who use storytelling, conversation, and artistic expression to inspire change and strengthen communities.The call for submissions will be open from May 1 to May 30, 2025, inviting Black individuals, families, and organizations to record and submit short group videos discussing culture, history, and lived experiences. These shared narratives will form a vibrant tapestry of Black voices, amplifying stories that too often go unheard.Winners will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on June 19, 2025, in celebration of Juneteenth, a historic day marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.“The power of storytelling has always been at the heart of our community’s resilience and progress,” said Lana Reid, Founder of Conversations in Color. “The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards is more than just an event—it’s a movement that encourages connection, fosters understanding, and celebrates the impact of Black voices in shaping our society. By bringing people together through conversation, we are reinforcing the bonds that drive progress and uplift our communities.”With opportunities for sponsorship , media partnerships, and community engagement, Conversations in Color welcomes all who share the mission of celebrating and advancing Black voices.For more information, to sign up for updates, or to explore sponsorship opportunities,visit https://2025awards.conversationsincolor.org/welcome/

