SafetyChain Software Appoints Randal Burrier as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Industry veteran to drive product innovation in digital plant management for food and beverage manufacturing

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafetyChain Software, a leading provider of digital plant management solutions for food and beverage manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Randal Burrier as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

Burrier brings deep expertise in enterprise manufacturing software, having spent his career developing and scaling solutions that optimize production, quality, and regulatory compliance. He co-founded a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software company that served major industry players such as Tyson and Coca-Cola. After its acquisition by Agile Software, which later became part of Oracle, he spent over a decade leading product innovation and development within the Oracle Fusion platform, helping drive real-time operational visibility and digital transformation in process manufacturing.

“I’m excited to welcome Randal to our leadership team,” said Dean Brown, CEO of SafetyChain Software. “His ability to connect manufacturing quality, production, and compliance with cutting-edge technology will be instrumental as we continue to develop best-in-class food and beverage software. With Randal’s leadership, we’re well-positioned to expand our plant performance solutions and further empower manufacturers with real-time insights and automation.”

Burrier’s appointment strengthens SafetyChain’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence. His extensive experience in enterprise manufacturing software and firsthand knowledge of the challenges in process and food manufacturing will be pivotal in driving SafetyChain’s next phase of growth.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is the leading digital plant management platform, trusted by more than 2,500 food and beverage manufacturers to improve plant performance, quality, and compliance. By unifying production optimization software with real-time operational visibility, SafetyChain helps manufacturers eliminate inefficiencies, reduce risk, and maximize throughput while ensuring regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit www.safetychain.com.

