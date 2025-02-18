Tekleen Promotes Dan Flanick to Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth & Strengthen Customer Partnerships

Tekleen CEO Nagui Elyas congratulates Dan Flanick on his promotion to Chief Revenue Officer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in water filtration.

Dan Flanick to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive growth and expand its market presence.

Dan’s promotion to CRO underscores his leadership and Tekleen’s commitment to growth. His strategic sales approach will be key as we scale globally and drive water filtration innovation.” — said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen.

SANTE FEE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekleen, a global leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration solutions , has promoted Dan Flanick to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reinforcing its commitment to growth and customer excellence. In this expanded leadership role, Flanick will continue to oversee all revenue-generating functions, including global sales, business development, and strategic partnerships, while continuing to strengthen Tekleen’s long-standing customer relationships. He will continue to report directly to Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer.A seasoned leader with a track record of driving commercial growth, Flanick has played a pivotal role in expanding Tekleen’s market reach and strengthening industry relationships over four decades. His leadership has positioned Tekleen as a trusted provider of high-performance filtration solutions across industrial, municipal, and agricultural sectors. As CRO, he will focus on optimizing revenue strategies, enhancing customer engagement, and expanding market reach to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, high-efficiency water filtration solutions.“The promotion of Dan Flanick to Chief Revenue Officer reflects both his exceptional leadership and Tekleen’s commitment to accelerating our growth while maintaining the strong customer relationships that have been the foundation of our success for over 25 years,” said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen. “His ability to align sales strategies with evolving market needs will be pivotal as we continue to scale globally and drive innovation in the filtration industry.”In his new role, Flanick will lead the integration of sales, and business development functions to create a seamless customer experience and drive revenue growth. While taking on broader responsibilities, he will continue to oversee key client relationships, ensuring Tekleen remains a trusted partner in delivering innovative and efficient water filtration solutions.“I am excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Tekleen,” said Dan Flanick. “With the increasing demand for high-performance water filtration across industries, we are committed to providing customers with industry-leading solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability. I look forward to driving the next phase of growth while reinforcing the strong partnerships we’ve built over the years.”About TekleenTekleen is a leading provider of automatic self-cleaning water filtration solutions, serving industries worldwide with reliable, high-performance filtration technology. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Tekleen continues to innovate and expand its solutions to meet the evolving needs of industrial, municipal, and agricultural customers. Tekleen’s advanced filtration systems improve efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and support sustainable water management practices.For more information, visit www.tekleen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.