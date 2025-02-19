Relax with crystal-clear water! The FROG® Serene system keeps your hot tub clean, fresh, and gentle on skin—with less chlorine! Explore our selection of FROG® Hot Tub Products designed to simplify spa maintenance and enhance your relaxation experience. Pelican Outdoor Shops Hot Tub Experts

Pelican Outdoor Shops, provider of hot tub solutions, is proud to share customer success with hot tub sanitizing solution, FROG® @Ease Floating System.

Hot tub maintenance shouldn't be a full-time job. Our mission is to help customers spend less time on water chemistry and more time enjoying their investment” — Cherie O'Connor

WHITEHOUSE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Outdoor Shops, a leading provider of pool and spa solutions, today announced breakthrough success with their innovative hot tub maintenance solutions, specifically highlighting the FROG® @Ease Floating System 's impact on residential hot tub care.The company's commitment to simplified water maintenance has resonated strongly with busy families seeking hassle-free hot tub solutions. A recent customer success story showcases how Pelican Outdoor Shops' expert recommendations transformed one family's hot tub experience from a maintenance burden into a reliable source of relaxation."Hot tub maintenance shouldn't be a full-time job," states Cherie O'Connor, Head of Customer Experience at Pelican Outdoor Shops. "Our mission is to help customers spend less time on water chemistry and more time enjoying their investment."Key benefits of the recommended FROG@Ease system include:• Automated chlorine regulation technology• Skin-friendly sanitization approach• Self-indicating replacement notifications• Crystal clear water maintenance• Reduced chemical handling requirementsThe company's success stems from its comprehensive approach to customer support, combining:• Expert product knowledge• Personalized solution recommendations• Ongoing maintenance guidance• Quality product selection"We've seen a significant increase in customer satisfaction since introducing smart water care solutions," O'Connor adds. "Our expertise lies in matching customers with systems that align with their lifestyle needs."Pelican Outdoor Shops continues establishing itself as an authoritative resource in hot tub system maintenance, offering innovative products and expert guidance through its e-commerce platform, PelicanOutdoorShops.com.For more information about simplified hot tub maintenance solutions, visit PelicanOutdoorShops.com.

Relaxation Simplified with FROG®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.