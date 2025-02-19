RPM Labs Launches Bringing Retail Media to Shoppers’ Mobile Wallets

Under the leadership of CEO, John Gomez, the company is defining the next frontier of retail media with new-to-market solution RPM Wallet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Labs officially launched today to chart the course of the next frontier in retail media. This spin-off venture from CoolerX, builds on the company's eight-plus years of retail media expertise. Led by CEO John Gomez, who brings decades of merchant experience, RPM Labs will power marketing and retail media for merchants on screens in stores and in customers' digital wallets.RPM Wallet, RPM Labs’ first launch, transforms digital payment wallets into powerful retail media and merchandising channels, capturing shoppers' attention and boosting sales. With mobile wallet marketing, retailers unlock a direct, high-impact customer touchpoint—right in every shopper's pocket."We're applying our technology in an entirely new way, bringing retail media capabilities to an unexplored frontier," said John Gomez, CEO of RPM Labs. "By leveraging the deep retail media expertise we’ve cultivated, we're uniquely solving both customer and merchant challenges in-store and unlocking new retail media inventory. Digital wallets represent an untapped opportunity for the industry, and we're pioneering this new space."RPM Labs' AI Intent Engine analyzes point-of-sale and contextual signals to develop AI predictions, matching them with the most relevant content. This content is seamlessly deployed in mobile wallets and on screens within stores, capturing shopper attention, enhancing the customer experience, and driving measurable results. As pioneers in retail media innovation, RPM Labs unlocks the full potential of personalized marketing in digital wallets and in stores.Through the company's groundbreaking RPM Wallet, merchants with established retail media networks can enhance their e-commerce retail media sales efforts by utilizing this new inventory, unlocking an additional revenue stream. With marketing in digital wallets, merchants can develop stronger relationships with their customers and benefit from increased customer engagement, repeat business, increased sales and valuable insights into consumer behavior. Customers gain access to highly relevant, personalized offers and the convenience of being able to receive and use digital coupons and passes in real time in their digital wallets.To learn more about RPM Labs and RPM Wallet please visit: RPMLabs.com About RPM LabsRPM Labs’ technology powers marketing and retail media for merchants on screens in stores and in customers’ digital wallets. Our proprietary AI Intent Engine leverages point-of-sale and contextual data to serve relevant content, optimizing campaign performance. Proven to enhance customer experience, boost sales, and drive ad revenue, our award-winning solutions push the boundaries of personalized marketing in payment wallets and in stores - unlocking the next frontier in retail media.

