Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Named Five-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is proud to announce its recognition as a Five-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide’s prestigious 2025 Star Awards. This esteemed accolade reinforces the resort's dedication to excellence, exceptional service, and providing guests with transformative luxury experiences in the heart of Bali’s cultural and natural splendor.“We are incredibly humbled and thrilled to receive the Five-Star Hotel distinction from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Masanori Hosoya, General Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. “This award reflects the hard work, passion, and commitment of our talented Ladies and Gentlemen, whose legendary service ensures that every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary. We also remain deeply committed to offering unparalleled wellness experiences through our Disconnect to Reconnect program, which invites guests to escape from the everyday and reconnect with themselves and nature in a truly meaningful way.”Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”In addition to the focus on outstanding service and wellness, Mandapa remains dedicated to sustainable luxury. The resort continues to prioritize environmentally-conscious practices, from locally sourced ingredients to energy-efficient systems, ensuring that its serene, natural surroundings are preserved for future generations.“We continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of our operations, from the sustainable initiatives we implement to the unparalleled service we provide,” added Masanori Hosoya. “Our team’s dedication to maintaining a profound connection to both the environment and our guests’ needs ensures that Mandapa remains a world-class destination for those seeking both luxury and mindfulness.”Mandapa is also honored to have its signature Mandapa Spa awarded a Four-Star rating in the 2025 Star Awards, a recognition that highlights the exceptional treatments and tranquil sanctuary created for guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, continues to set the standard for luxurious, conscious travel in Bali, delivering exceptional service, immersive wellness, and sustainability that are at the heart of its philosophy.About Forbes Travel GuideForbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. Focusing on three core pillars—wellness, gastronomy, and sustainability—Mandapa creates a holistic and immersive experience for guests seeking renewal, culinary discovery, and a connection to the local environment.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCDelivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.

