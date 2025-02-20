Unlock something wonderful: the new Fohr app identifies the most consistently viral creators for any brand. The new Fohr app is built for video-first marketing in 2025, and tracks influencer virality patterns rather than the obsolete average metrics of the photo grid era.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fohr, the preeminent U.S. influencer marketing company, today announced a complete transformation of its creator marketing platform, unveiling a unified suite of tools built on next-generation metrics and offering a free starter plan that is unprecedented in the industry and opens up professional-grade creator intelligence to businesses of all sizes.

While traditional platforms remain stuck to outdated metrics from the static photo era, measuring success through outdated metrics like average views and engagement rates, Fohr's new video-first analytics track the patterns that matter in today’s creator economy. The new app identifies influencers who consistently break through across platforms with viral content, moving beyond averages to pinpoint those who can repeatedly capture audience attention in an era where content performance comes in waves, not steady streams.

The reimagined platform also consolidates Fohr's battle-tested campaign management tools into a single powerful interface, enabling brands to execute end-to-end creator marketing campaigns with greater speed and precision.

"In today's creator economy, looking at average performance metrics is like trying to predict tomorrow's weather with last year's forecast," said James Nord, CEO at Fohr. "When an influencer can have videos ranging from thousands to dozens of views, averages become meaningless. Our new platform identifies creators who don't just go viral once, but consistently break through social algorithms by analyzing what percentage of their monthly views come from viral posts. For example, if a creator generated 10 million views last month, knowing that 9.5 million came from just two viral posts completely changes how brands should understand that creator's potential impact. We're giving brands unprecedented insight into who can really drive results."

Features of the new Fohr app include:

- Video-first metrics that prioritize TikTok and Instagram Reels performance

- Advanced virality tracking across platforms

- Trend-based analytics instead of average-based metrics

- Real-time performance monitoring

- Automated viral content detection

- "See What Others Can't" freemium access to creator intelligence

- Unlimited profile viewing for up to 20 creators

- Full access to proprietary performance metrics

The app also introduces advanced tools for tracking viral content performance, identifying breakthrough creators, and managing community growth through customizable brand landing pages.

"This launch represents years of insights from managing thousands of creator campaigns," added Nord. "We've taken everything we've learned about what makes influencer marketing successful and built it into a video-first platform that gives brands complete control over their creator relationships."

Fohr is also unlocking access to its industry-leading platform with the introduction of a new freemium tier. "See What Others Can't" gives brands and agencies unlimited access to view up to 20 creator profiles, complete with Fohr's proprietary analytics and viral performance metrics, without requiring a paid subscription. This unprecedented move opens up professional-grade creator intelligence to businesses of all sizes.

