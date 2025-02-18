HIP Video Promo Presents: Estani premieres new music video “Mi Suerte Ha Cambiado” on Music-News.com

Estani's “Mi Suerte Ha Cambiado” (translated to “My Luck Has Changed”), pays homage to the rich Conjunto music scene

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, author, and vocal coach Estani creates magic each time she speaks into a microphone. An ambitious entertainer and educator, now settled in Austin, Texas, she possesses an ever-expanding list of accolades—earning recognition for her expertly crafted tracks and music videos from the Hollywood Music and Media Awards, the MusicCity Song Star songwriting contest, the Montreal Indie Film Festival, and the LA Independent Women Film Awards. She’s always been a pioneer of versatility—weaving and blending genres with finesse—giving her the confidence to dive headfirst into a new musical realm; one close to her heart and home, yet unexplored in her career.

As the granddaughter of Rosita Lopez—she carries the rich heritage of Conjunto and Tejano music. Though Conjunto originated in South and Central Texas, it remains largely unfamiliar to those outside its cultural roots. However, in more recent years, it’s gained momentum—as young listeners, with music at their fingertips, eagerly delve into new genres. What began as a project to encourage her grandmother to re-record her songs has taken flight—uniting pioneers and contemporary voices to celebrate and preserve a special genre that has moved generations. With an album and documentary on the way, this project is much more than just a homage to her grandmother—it illuminates a uniquely American traditional style rooted in the land and its people, honoring the legacy of a unique, vibrant culture.

The first single, “Mi Suerte Ha Cambiado,” (translated to “My Luck Has Changed”), breathes new life into her grandmother’s groundbreaking release from nearly half a decade ago. Teaming up with Grammy-award-winning Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs, it’s both the perfect elixir for the culturally immersed and the perfect introduction for those unfamiliar—intoxicatingly nostalgic and effortlessly rejuvenating. Everything that attracts listeners to Conjunto is all here: a thumping backbeat, shimmering accordion, and harmonies that can only be described as heavenly. Magnetically soulful, the song captures the essence and spirit of the culture—with a keen focus on lifting spirits and inviting listeners to celebrate. It’s nearly impossible to stay seated when the rhythm calls for swaying hips and clapping hands. As these artists reignite the sound for a new generation—while respecting the legacy of the legends who shaped it—their pride is unmistakable. This is their heritage—and they’re here to share it.

The accompanying video mimics Conjunto itself—balancing perfection and imperfections alike to deliver an alluring synthesis of authenticity and artistry. The featured live performance in the studio isn’t accidental: every instrument is positioned with purpose—including the iconic accordion—and every musician nods instinctively to the beat. Yet, it’s believably organic—bottling what makes this genre so captivating and timeless. The studio feels comfortingly vintage, almost transportive—audiences who close their eyes might find themselves in a hazy South Texas saloon, boots scuffing the floor as the rhythm sweeps them off their feet. If the spirited interplay between musicians, the joy radiating from their expressions, and the undeniable groove are any indication—a Conjunto revival is on the horizon.

More Estani at HIP Video Promo

More Estani on her website

More Estani on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.