VERAX COMMODITIES ANNOUNCES US EXPANSION

Acquires assets of Global Commodity Services, makes key hires

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verax Commodities is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of Global Commodity Services, Inc.

Founded in 2023, Verax Commodities is a leading trader and marketer of sugar throughout the Americas. With offices in Houston, Mexico City, and now Charlotte, the company is positioned to serve sugar and bulk ingredients transfer customers in the southeast and Texas markets. Global Commodity Services has been operating a liquid ingredients transfer, blending, and storage terminal in Charlotte since 2005.

“We are delighted to reach an agreement to acquire these important assets. The team at Global Commodity Services are true professionals and we welcome them to the Verax Commodities family,” said Mario Tobon, Founder and CEO of Verax.

As part of the company’s US expansion plan, Verax has hired 30-year sugar industry veteran Philip Gentlesk, Jr. as Head of US Sales. In this role, Phil will lead Verax’s sales, marketing, and communications efforts throughout the US. Phil Gentlesk, Jr. joins Verax from Midlantic Sweeteners, Inc., a broker of sugar and other value added commodities on the east coast of the United States where he served as President.

“My relationships with my customers have always been very special to me. The opportunity to join an organization that values service and relationships as much as I do is one that I could not pass up. I look forward to helping grow Verax for many years to come,” said Gentlesk.

Additionally, Verax has hired Jose Alonso Fernandez to serve as Head of Sweeteners, based in the company’s Mexico City office. Alonso has more than 25 years of experience in the global sugar industry, most recently serving as Managing Director of Starches, Sweeteners, and Texturizers with Cargill in Mexico.

“Verax has a great reputation in the industry and I am honored to be part of such a forward thinking and innovative organization,” said Fernandez.

The Global Commodity Services acquisition comes after a previously announced deal with Pullman Sugar failed to materialize. Regarding the Pullman deal, Mario Tobon said, “given our long term vision, we believe developing strong partnerships and collaborations in the areas of focus will give us the best return on investment."

About Verax Commodities:

Founded by experienced sugar traders, Verax Commodities LLC has become the premier commercial and supply sugar partner for companies seeking to transform traditional ways of doing business in the North American sugar market. The company has extensive operational experience and expertise in the NAFTA region and has trading, sales, and logistics facilities in Houston, Mexico City, and Charlotte. For more information, please visit https://veraxcommodities.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.