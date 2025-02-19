Boston Research and Management Announces Change of Ownership

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Research and Management, Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition by longtime employees Benjamin J. Muchler, CFP and Daniel F. Tortola, CFA. In this new chapter, Ben will assume the roles of President and CEO, while Dan will continue to lead the investment team as Chief Investment Officer.Ben and Dan have been integral members of the company since 2006 and take over the management of the firm from founder Ray Stecker, who has retired after serving 33 years as Founder, President and CEO. Ray’s stewardship laid the groundwork for Boston Research and Management’s continued success and positioned the firm as a trusted partner in the investment management industry.Having started as a local firm, Boston Research and Management is now leading fee-only wealth management firm serving clients across the country by providing customized services including investment management, financial planning, estate/tax planning and the coordination of outside professionals.“We are deeply honored to step into this role and lead Boston Research and Management into its next chapter,” said Ben Muchler. “As longtime members of this incredible team, we’ve seen firsthand the impact of our work on clients’ lives. We look forward to continuing this legacy and fostering growth for years to come.”Dan Tortola added, “Our commitment to our clients and their financial success remains at the heart of everything we do. This is more than a business for us—it’s a partnership with every individual and organization we serve. We’re excited to build on our strong foundation as we pursue new opportunities ahead.”About Boston Research and ManagementFounded in 1991, Boston Research and Management, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing holistic advisory services to help high-net-worth families, individuals, trusts, corporations, and endowments protect and grow significant wealth. Services include tax-efficient investment management, ongoing financial and retirement planning, and coordination of professional advisors.For more information about the ownership transition or Boston Research and Management’s services, please contact:Email: info@bostonrm.comPhone: 978.526.9700Website: www.bostonrm.com ###

