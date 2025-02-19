Neodeluxe Earns Two 2025 Best Software Awards from G2

Neodeluxe empowers law firms with smarter case management.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neodeluxe , the cutting-edge legal case management automation solution from Milwaukee-based Neostella , has been recognized as a standout performer in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards . Neodeluxe secured a spot on both the Best Legal Software Products list and the prestigious Rookies of the Year list, underscoring its rapid rise as an essential tool for modern legal teams.As a next-generation legal automation platform, Neodeluxe transforms how law firms and legal departments manage cases, workflows, and compliance, replacing outdated processes with intelligent automation. Built to streamline legal operations, improve accuracy, and eliminate inefficiencies, Neodeluxe is quickly becoming the go-to solution for firms seeking to scale without increasing administrative burdens.The dual recognition for Neodeluxe reflects its growing influence in the legal technology sector, as more firms turn to automation to reduce overhead, improve case management, and enhance client service. "This recognition from G2 reinforces Neodeluxe's impact in transforming legal operations. We're proud to provide law firms and legal teams with software products that simplify case management and enhance efficiency," said Matt Lautz, CEO of Neostella. "This acknowledgement further fuels our commitment to driving innovation that empowers legal professionals to work smarter and more efficiently."G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period."The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"To learn more about Neodeluxe and how it's revolutionizing legal operations, visit neodeluxe.com.To learn more, view G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.About NeostellaNeostella is a global leader in automation solutions, specializing in legal technology, and workflow optimization. With a focus on driving efficiency through intelligent automation, Neostella empowers businesses to operate smarter and scale faster.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

Neodeluxe automates legal case management tasks with automations for Filevine. This is just one of the solutions Neodeluxe provides. Visit our website for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

