Norovirus Exposes Food Safety Gaps in Hospitality Sector

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sharp rise in Norovirus outbreaks across the U.S. has placed a spotlight on businesses failing to adhere to health and safety standards. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued an advisory warning against consuming raw oysters harvested from Dai One Food Co., Ltd., in South Korea, which have been linked to multiple Norovirus illnesses—particularly in California. These cases underscore the need for heightened accountability in food safety compliance.“Whether it’s a restaurant, food manufacturer, or facility, those responsible for foodborne outbreaks must be held accountable,” said Lem Garcia, a Personal Injury Attorney specializing in negligence cases. “These outbreaks can be prevented with proper sanitation and food handling practices.”Norovirus Outbreak Hotspots:1) Bay Area Surge: San Francisco Bay Area wastewater treatment plants recorded Norovirus levels 458% higher than in 2023 due to sanitation lapses at various establishments.2) Pasadena Evacuation Shelter: A Norovirus outbreak at a Los Angeles wildfire evacuation shelter infected 28 evacuees, driven by inadequate sanitation and crowded conditions.3) Los Angeles Times Food Event: At least 80 attendees of a December 2024 celebration for the city’s top restaurants fell ill after consuming contaminated raw oysters. The outbreak stemmed from an event at the Hollywood Palladium celebrating the Los Angeles Times' list of the 101 best restaurants.Hotels are particularly susceptible to Norovirus outbreaks due to high-touch surfaces, shared dining areas, and frequent guest interactions. The virus spreads through:-Contaminated Food/Water: Improperly handled food or beverages can transmit the virus to multiple guests.-Surface Contact: Infected individuals touching surfaces like elevator buttons or door handles can leave the virus behind, spreading it to others.-Person-to-Person Contact: Close interactions between guests and staff can facilitate rapid transmission.-Airborne Particles: Vomiting episodes can release airborne particles, further spreading the virus if not contained and sanitized properly.-Proper sanitation, hand hygiene, and immediate isolation of infected individuals are critical for hotels to prevent outbreaks and protect guests.Victims of foodborne illnesses like Norovirus may pursue personal injury claims to recover compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, and lost wages.Businesses—including restaurants, hotels, and food manufacturers—have a duty to ensure food safety and proper hygiene. When they fail to meet these responsibilities, victims can hold them accountable for negligence.Negligent food handling practices, including poor hygiene, inadequate training, and failure to follow food safety protocols, have led to severe illnesses, medical costs, and lost wages for many individuals. “Holding businesses accountable for food safety lapses not only provides justice for victims but also promotes better compliance to protect public health,” Garcia added.Public health officials have instructed restaurants and retailers to dispose of or return any potentially contaminated oysters. Severe Norovirus cases remain rare, but the virus still claims approximately 900 lives annually , primarily among older adults. Regulatory agencies are working to enforce compliance with safety standards to mitigate further risks.About LemLem Garcia is a Personal Injury Attorney and the Founder of Lem Garcia Law in West Covina, California. He specializes in car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases, slip and fall injuries and wrongful death claims. Known for his personalized approach, He is known to provide clear communication and hands-on legal representation to ensure his clients understand their rights and feel supported throughout the process. With a track record of successful settlements and courtroom wins, Lem’s dedication to his clients has earned him a strong reputation for trust and integrity in Southern California’s legal community. For more information, visit https://www.lemgarcialaw.com/ Lem Garcia Law1720 W. Cameron Ave., Ste. 210West Covina, CA 917903281 E. Guasti Rd., 7th FloorOntario, CA 91761

