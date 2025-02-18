GRC Ltd signs agreement with Amazon’s Kuiper Government Solutions

Rick Freeman, President of KGS and Iain Pope, Chairman of GRC have signed an agreement for GRC to be an Authorised Reseller of KGS communications services

HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global RadioData Communications Ltd. (GRC) has signed an agreement with Amazon’s Kuiper Government Solutions LLC (KGS) to be an Authorised Reseller of KGS communications services. KGS is the government-focused division of Project Kuiper, an Amazon initiative to deliver fast, reliable, and secure connectivity through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Through the agreement, GRC and KGS will deliver cutting-edge, secure LEO satellite communication solutions tailored for government agencies and organizations.Iain Pope, Chairman of GRC, said: “Some of the smallest, fastest terminals we've ever seen, operating on a network with security, encryption, and custom routing options tailored for government and defence users – we couldn't be more excited to bring KGS to our customers! Combined with GRC’s extensive range of managed services, training, and 24/7 support it offers users the kind of assurances a nationally owned satellite provides, with the innovation, agility, and value of a commercial network.”Rick Freeman, President of KGS, said: “We are pleased to be working with GRC, which has a 29-year history of bringing commercial space services to governments, including the UK Ministry of Defence, and we’re confident this relationship will help simplify adoption of advanced satellite capabilities by government users. We are committed to helping build the UK space industry, and our agreement with GRC shows we’re fulfilling that commitment.”Through this collaboration, GRC will leverage KGS’ secure advanced LEO technology and infrastructure to provide enhanced connectivity services to UK Defence and other approved Government customers.GRC is confident that this relationship will not only strengthen their offerings, but also enhance the capabilities of government services across their customer base. KGS and GRC look forward to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to government users.For more information please submit questions via https://grcltd.net/contact/

