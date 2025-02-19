24/7 Security Uganda Expands Product Line with More Innovative Security Solutions

24/7 Trainings and Security Uganda, a leading security solutions provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its product line in Uganda.

UGANDA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24/7 Trainings and Security Uganda, a leading security solutions provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its product line in Uganda. The company, launched in Uganda in early 2024, it is part of the 24/7 Security Group of Companies, a global security firm headquartered in the United Kingdom with a presence in Rwanda and ongoing expansion across East Africa. The company is proud to introduce new cutting-edge security solutions to the East African market. These are the 24/7 Portable Site Security Tower and AI-enabled CCTV cameras. These new products will enhance its existing offerings, which include private security guards, K9 security, and remote CCTV monitoring.The 24/7 Portable Site Security Tower is designed to provide reliable, all-weather surveillance for construction sites, industrial projects, and remote locations. Equipped with high-definition cameras, the tower ensures comprehensive coverage while its solar-powered operation guarantees functionality even in off-grid areas. Security teams can remotely monitor live feeds and receive real-time alerts in case of suspicious activity, reducing reliance on traditional on-site security personnel. Its tamper-proof design and ease of deployment make it an effective solution for large-scale security needs.Alongside the tower, the introduction of AI-enabled CCTV cameras marks a significant advancement in security technology. These cameras feature facial recognition, object detection, and license plate recognition, enhancing access control and surveillance accuracy. With behavioral analysis capabilities, the AI-powered system can detect unusual activities such as loitering or unauthorized access and trigger instant alerts. Cloud-based storage ensures remote access to footage while integrating seamlessly with existing security infrastructures."With over two decades of experience, 24/7 Security Group remains committed to innovation and excellence in the security industry. We take pride in providing affordable, high-tech security solutions tailored to the needs of businesses, individuals, and government institutions. Our goal is to ensure that security challenges are met with state-of-the-art technology and expert services, reinforcing our dedication to safety and reliability." says the founder, Mr Sammuel Kitone.For more information on 24/7 Portable Site Security Tower and AI-enabled CCTV cameras, or to inquire about customized security solutions, visit the 24/7 Trainings and Security Website Founded in 2004, 24/7 Security Group is a global security provider specializing in security services, training, surveillance technology, and protective services. With headquarters in the United Kingdom, the company has grown to now operate in Uganda, Rwanda, and other parts of East Africa, delivering innovative security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and individuals.

