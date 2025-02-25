Cocoon Gallery Returns to Greenwich, Conn., with Expanded Showroom

Cocoon Gallery creates unique tables by its own artisans in a Naples, Fla. woodshop A console from Cocoon Gallery, artisan crafted from wood Tamarind Root Sculptures: The magnificent roots are excavated and cut into graceful shapes before artisans carve them out and dry them in a giant kiln. The sculptures are handed sanded and finished in our woodshop.

Handcrafted furnishings retailer opens third location, reclaiming its roots in 2025

Greenwich has always been our home. We’ve renovated and expanded our original building, making now the perfect time to return to the vibrant community that first embraced our vision.” — Mitchell Siegel

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoon Gallery, the Naples, Fla.-based acclaimed retailer of earth-sourced, handcrafted furnishings and décor, with showrooms in Naples and Palm Beach, Fla., will open its third showroom on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Greenwich, Conn. The new location marks a homecoming to the town where the brand was founded in 1998 and operated for over two decades.

Occupying its original storefront at 17 East Putnam Avenue, the Greenwich showroom has undergone an extensive, two-year renovation and an expansion into the adjacent space. The showroom will showcase Cocoon’s signature nature-inspired designs featuring root sculptures, live-edge tables and mirrors, and lotus leaf wall art crafted by artisans in Cocoon’s Naples, Fla. woodshop, and unique, semi-precious tabletop décor created in studios in Southeast Asia.

“Greenwich has always been our home,” said Mitchell Siegel, founder of Cocoon Gallery. “When we relocated to Naples in 2020, it was never meant to be a permanent departure from Greenwich. We’ve renovated and expanded our original Greenwich building, making now the perfect time to return to the vibrant community that first embraced our vision.”

Cocoon’s move to Florida was driven by opportunities in Naples’ dynamic business climate and coastal design trends, which aligned seamlessly with the company’s offerings. The Naples showroom, located on the tony 5th Avenue South, quickly established a following among collectors, designers, architects, hoteliers and commercial developers, paving the way for the brand's expansion to Palm Beach in early 2024 with a showroom in the Worth Avenue luxury retail area.

“Florida has been an incredible success story for us, but Greenwich remains integral to our journey,” Siegel explained. "Reopening here brings us full circle while allowing us to continue growing and serving our clients in Connecticut and beyond."

Cocoon Gallery’s Greenwich showroom will feature furniture and décor from sustainably sourced exotic woods from Southeast Asia with each harvested tree replaced by a new one as part of the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Siegel, who has traveled the world to source raw materials for Cocoon’s unique offerings, described the Greenwich reopening as "a statement of luxury craftsmanship for discerning buyers globally."

Cocoon Gallery's loyal clientele describes the showrooms as “mesmerizing” and “irresistible.” Its eye-catching window displays in Naples and Palm Beach are a testament to its artistry, consistently drawing crowds and acclaim.

The Greenwich showroom location is at 17-19 East Putnam Avenue. Call 203-340-2007.

