H2Ocean’s Outstanding Participation at the 3rd International Conference on Cancer Research at UTRGV School of Medicine

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Dr. Subhash Chauhan (L), Eddie Kolos (M), Dr. Everado Cobos (R) H2Ocean Felicitated at the Conference. Left to Right: Dr Subhash Chauhan, Eddie Kolos, Dr Rajiv Saini, Dr. Everado Cobos Dr. Rajiv Saini, Addressing the Lecture on Role of Sea Salt in Managing Oral Side Effects of Cancer Treatment H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

Sea salt based innovations & research showcased at UTRGV’s Cancer Health Disparities Conference, highlighting its significant role in cancer survivorship.

Discovering the sea salt innovation two decades ago, it’s inspiring to see medical professionals and researchers recognizing its potential in improving health benefits, including cancer survivorship.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in sea salt based health and skincare innovations, proudly served as a Platinum Sponsor at the 3rd Annual International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities, held on February 14-15, 2025, at the Mission Event Center in Mission, McAllen, Texas. This marks the second consecutive year of H2Ocean’s strong commitment to advancing cancer research and patient care, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to scientific collaboration and innovation in oncology focused healthcare solutions.The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research and healthcare advancements, significantly transforming cancer care in Texas. Through its state-of-the-art research initiatives, collaborative efforts with leading institutions, and commitment to addressing healthcare disparities, UTRGV is reshaping the future of oncology. By fostering innovation in cancer diagnostics, treatment, and patient care, UTRGV is not only improving outcomes for patients in Texas but also setting a national standard for integrative and community-driven cancer research. The institution’s unwavering dedication to bridging the gap in healthcare disparities ensures that cutting-edge treatment and research opportunities are accessible to all, making a profound impact on cancer care and overall healthcare excellence in the region.The cancer focused conference featured a plethora of outstanding invited presentations, covering cutting-edge aspects of cancer research, clinical advancements, and translational medicine. Researchers from leading academic institutions such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Health San Antonio, Baylor College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, and many other national and international universities actively participated, showcasing groundbreaking clinical data and pioneering research in oncology. A major highlight of the conference was the vibrant research poster and oral presentation sessions by young researchers and medical students. Their work contributed to the expansion of cancer research knowledge, offering innovative perspectives on treatment approaches and highlighting emerging scientific discoveries that hold promise for improving patient outcomes.The conference was also a hub for industry and biotech companies that showcased their latest products and technological advancements aimed at improving cancer treatment and survivorship. H2Ocean’s participation stood out, as it provided a unique perspective on the role of natural sea salt based formulations in cancer care. Attendees from across the scientific and medical communities engaged in discussions on how H2Ocean’s patented Red Sea salt based products are revolutionizing health science, including their potential applications in cancer research and treatment support.Strong Interest in Sea Salt-Based Natural Products & Cancer Care: Throughout the conference, there was a remarkable level of interest from cancer researchers in learning how H2Ocean’s sea salt based natural products are making a significant impact in the field of health science, particularly in cancer research. Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, personally interacted with many medical professionals, researchers, and industry leaders, providing insights into the science behind H2Ocean’s patented formulations. Numerous medical professionals engaged in discussions about the benefits of these products, expressing enthusiasm for their role in cancer survivorship and patient care. Attendees were also provided with free samples of H2Ocean’s patented Healing Rinse Mouthwash , Nasal Sea Salt Sinus Spray, Sea Salt based Toothpaste, Wound Wash, and other sea salt based innovative products. The overwhelming response reflected a growing recognition of how these sea salt based products support wound healing, reduce inflammation, and improve oral health, particularly for cancer patients experiencing treatment related side effects. Many researchers expressed keen interest in collaborating with H2Ocean on future research projects to further explore the bioactive properties of Red Sea salt in oncology and regenerative medicine.Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, was an invited speaker at the conference. Dr. Saini presented an in depth session on ‘Bioactive Mineral Complexes of Sea Salt: Redefining Oral Health in Cancer Survivorship.’ His lecture focused on the powerful healing properties of Red Sea salt and how it differs significantly from common table salt or regular sea salts. He discussed the critical role of minerals that sea salt based mouthwashes, such as H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash, play in managing the oral side effects of cancer treatment, including mucositis, xerostomia (dry mouth), and oral infections. His insights were exceptionally well received by the audience, who gained a deeper understanding of how natural bioactive mineral complexes contribute to better oral care and overall well-being in cancer patients. "Red Sea salt based formulations enriched with 82+ minerals provide a natural, effective way to manage oral side effects of cancer treatment, improving quality of life,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean.H2Ocean would like to extend its deepest appreciation to the organizing committee led by Dr. Subhash Chauhan, Director of the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research, and Dr. Everardo Cobos, Chair of the Department of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Service Line at UTRGV, for executing an exceptional conference that maintained a perfect balance between cutting-edge scientific content and outstanding hospitality. Their commitment to fostering a collaborative environment allowed for meaningful discussions, new research collaborations, and significant scientific advancements in the field of cancer health disparities.What Makes H2Ocean Unique in the Skincare Industry?H2Ocean is dedicated to harnessing the power of all natural organic Red Sea salt, lysozyme, and xylitol through its patented processes, delivering scientifically advanced 32+ products designed to promote healing, enhance wellness, and provide unparalleled care for various healthcare applications. H2Ocean healthcare product lines that includes Healing Rinse Mouthwash, Nasal Sea Salt Nasal Spray, Nutrient Hair & Scalp Spray and Foam, Sea Salt Wound Wash, and Surfer's Choice Sunscreen.H2Ocean scientifically proven formulations offer tremendous healing benefits for patients and healthcare professionals alike, making H2Ocean a trusted name in natural sea salt based healthcare solutions. H2Ocean remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing cancer research and exploring innovative applications of sea salt based natural solutions. Following the enthusiastic response at the 3rd Annual International Conference on Cancer Health Disparities at UTRGV Medical School, we look forward to collaborating with researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders to further investigate the therapeutic potential of our natural, bioactive Red Sea salt based formulations.

