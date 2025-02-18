Atticus Publishing proudly presents Brad Bondhus' book, 'History Uncovered: Revealing Hidden Truths’

Unveiling the Shadows of American History: A Journey Through the Untold and Overlooked

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 20th marks the release of " History Uncovered: Revealing Hidden Truths ," a compelling book by Bradley John Bondhus published by Silversmith Press that aims to peel back the layers of American history to expose lesser-known truths that shape our understanding of the past.Brad Bondhus grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. He retired in April 2021 after a 43-year career at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman Corporation. He has dedicated his post-retirement life to uncovering the nuanced complexities of American history. Bondhus is actively involved in his local church, enjoys landscaping and gardening, and is developing a new hobby in woodworking. He lives with Debbie, his wife of over 42 years, and we have 2 children Megan and John. We enjoy spending time with our 3 year old granddaughter Margo."History Uncovered" is not a traditional textbook on American history; instead, it is an exploration into the untold stories and overlooked events that have quietly shaped the nation's trajectory. From the Revolution to the modern day, Bondhus navigates through America’s complex history, providing insights into what has been left out of mainstream historical accounts and why."This book emerged from my realization that the history taught in schools has evolved significantly since my own school days in the 1960s," explains Bondhus. "It begs the question: What truths are being obscured, and who benefits from these omissions?"Through "History Uncovered," readers are invited to scrutinize the motives behind historical narratives and to understand how these narratives have been used to divide and govern. Bondhus argues that a deeper, more nuanced understanding of history is crucial for the public to participate effectively in shaping a more perfect union.A recipient of numerous corporate awards and a patent holder, Bondhus has channeled his analytical skills and attention to detail into his passion for history."History Uncovered, Revealing Hidden Truths" is by Silversmith Press and is available for purchase at major online retailers (amazon and B & N).

Brad Bondhus on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

