Electroninks to Exhibit with Dongjin Semichem at SEMICON KOREA

Leading metal complex conductive inks provider to showcase product line and iSAP process sponsored by Dongjin Semichem

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that the company will exhibit and showcase their metal complex conductive inks at booth D800 during SEMICON KOREA. The Electroninks’ team will be on hand to discuss the next-generation manufacturing technology achieved with particle-free conductive inks at booth D800 from February 19-21, 2025.The booth discussions will showcase how Electroninks’ metal composite conductive inks achieve up to 90% conductivity of bulk metals in low-temperature processes and are compatible with a wide variety of substrates, allowing them to be used directly as an alternative technology to nanoparticle inks, metal pastes, sputtering, deposition, and plating. The session will also cover the iSAP Process, a groundbreaking concept that complements the existing SAP framework with revolutionary new materials, seamlessly adapting to varying scales, while readily reaching feature sizes as small as one micron easily achievable through available photolithography.“SEMICON KOREA is about revolutionizing industries and showcasing the next level of innovation,” stated Wanjong Kim, Electroninks Korea Representative. “At Electroninks we are creating the most flexible and cost-effective solutions for advanced semiconductor packaging to advance innovation across industries and change lives globally.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

