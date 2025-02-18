Kim Kardashian Sued for Abuse of Social Media by Sobo & Sobo

Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO, Sobo & Sobo LLP

Kim Kardashian is being sued for negligent infliction of emotional distress by Sobo & Sobo on behalf of Plaintiff Ivan Cantu.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sobo & Sobo is filing a lawsuit on Thursday, February 20, 2025 against Kim Kardashian for serious injuries she inflicted through her Instagram account (Case# 2402051). The lawsuit includes six counts, including libel, slander, and invasion of privacy. The case is being filed in the Superior Court in Los Angeles, the largest trial court in the United States.

A press conference regarding the lawsuit will be held on Thursday, February 20th, at 1:30 PM in the conference room of one of Sobo & Sobo’s New York City offices located at 369 Lexington Avenue, Suite 318. The conference will include a brief statement followed by the ability to ask questions and receive a copy of the lawsuit.

A primary purpose of the lawsuit is to help the social media environment become a safer place with more responsibility. The Plaintiff in the lawsuit, Ivan Cantu, suffered serious emotional damage from Kim Kardashian making a libelous post about him on her Instagram page.

According to the lawsuit, Kim Kardashian violated Cantu's right to privacy and civil liberty by posting a false story about him to over 350 million people on her Instagram page. Kim Kardashian’s post drew much criticism in the social media community because it falsely alleged that Cantu was a convicted murderer on death row. As a result, Mr. Cantu suffered serious emotional damage including a diagnosis of depression, post-traumatic stress, and social anxiety. The lawsuit emphasizes the importance of using social media responsibility.

Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, said, “For too long, we have seen social media cause devastating injuries to innocent victims. Social media is too often abused to bully the innocent, incite harm, and injure our communities. Just like those who cause physical harm should be held accountable, so too should those who cause harm through social media. And if anyone should know the power of social media, it is Ms. Kim Kardashian.”

Sobo & Sobo LLP

369 Lexington Avenue, Suite 318

New York, NY 10016

855-468-7626

SoboLaw.com

ABOUT SOBO & SOBO

Sobo & Sobo LLP, founded in 1969 in Middletown, New York, is one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms. With offices across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio, the firm specializes in cases involving car accidents, slip and falls, trip and falls, construction accidents, and more. Guided by principles of compassion and integrity, Sobo & Sobo LLP is dedicated to helping clients rebuild their lives after injuries. For more information, visit www.SoboLaw.com, or speak with an attorney today by reaching out at SoboLaw.com/contact.



