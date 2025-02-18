Atomica AI Expands AI Capabilities to to Cover a Full Range of Dental Restorative Treatments

Atomica AI unveils its latest software, expanding its AI digital dentistry to cover a full range of restorations with unmatched accuracy and efficiency

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomica AI, a leader in AI-powered digital dentistry , is unveiling the latest evolution of its cutting-edge software at the Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting. This major update expands Atomica AI’s capabilities to cover a comprehensive range of restorative indications, including crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers, and splints—alongside its existing surgical and stackable guide offerings. With this expansion, Atomica AI is now the most advanced and complete dental AI software available.This new release will become available to Atomica AI’s 10,000 users across 80+ countries over the coming weeks, providing clinicians worldwide with an unprecedented ability to streamline their digital workflows and deliver same-day chairside restorations with greater efficiency and precision.“Atomica AI is the most advanced dental AI software available, defined by the breadth of treatments it supports and the exceptional quality of restorations it produces,” said Yahia Megahed, CEO of Atomica AI. “Powered by the most sophisticated dental AI model trained on over 1 million cases, our technology delivers unmatched accuracy and reliability, setting a new industry benchmark for AI-driven dentistry.”Atomica’s AI software simplifies complex workflows by leveraging deep learning and automation while maintaining the precision and customization required for optimal patient outcomes. Seamlessly integrating with 3D printers and milling machines, it enables in-office manufacturing of restorations with minimal effort. The system is also optimized for the latest dental materials, reducing turnaround times and increasing patient convenience.About Atomica AIAtomica AI develops advanced AI-powered software solutions for digital dentistry, enabling clinicians to design and optimize patient treatments with greater efficiency and precision. With 10,000 users in over 80 countries, Atomica AI continues to set the standard for AI innovation in dentistry.For additional information about the Atomica AI system, please visit www.atomica.ai

