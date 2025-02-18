Text To Speech Software Global Market Report 2025: Future Growth And Key Market Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text-to-speech software market has seen remarkable growth in recent years and continues to evolve and expand in terms of its product offerings and application areas. This growth is driven by increasing demand for accessibility solutions, rapid progress in natural language processing, rising adoption of automation and AI, and the expanding influence of e-learning.

Is the Text-to-Speech Software Market Stabilizing or Accelerating?

The text-to-speech software market size has expanded rapidly in previous years, growing from $3.98 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.76 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.5%. These figures reflect an escalating demand for accessibility solutions, advancements in natural language processing, and rising adoption of voice-activated devices. Likewise, the expansion of e-learning online education is also contributing to this buoyant growth.

How Will the Text-to-Speech Market Perform in the Coming Years?

Growth is anticipated to continue at a steady clip with the market expected to reach $9.7 billion in 2029, a CAGR of 19.5%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to the software's increased usage in customer service and support, the expansion in healthcare and assistive technology, and enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities. Other contributing factors include greater demand for multilingual support, development of more personalized voice experiences, and a rise in adoption in automotive and smart home applications.

How is the Internet of Things IoT Driving Text-to-Speech Technology?

One important driver of the text-to-speech software market is the adoption of Internet of Things IoT devices. These are physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that enable connection and data exchange with other devices and systems via the internet. IoT devices have seen increased adoption due to their ability to enhance efficiency and automation, save costs, improve user experience, and facilitate data-driven decisions.

Which Companies are Leading the Text-to-Speech Software Market?

Key competition in the text-to-speech software market is provided by Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Vonage Holdings Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Texthelp Ltd., Acapela Group SA, Loquendo S.p.A., Listnr Technologies Pty Ltd., Speechify Inc., ReadSpeaker Holdings B.V., Synthesia.io Limited, Sensory Inc., Linguatec Sprachtechnologien GmbH, Eleven Labs Inc., Murf AI Inc., Resemble AI Inc., Claro Software Ltd., iSpeech Inc., VocaliD Inc., CereProc Ltd., Wavel AI, and NaturalReader Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Text-to-Speech Software Market?

Major industry players are focusing on technological development, like AI-powered speech synthesis that produces more natural and expressive spoken outputs. This involves creating a human-like speech that replicates the nuances of human speech, including intonation, rhythm, and emotion, resulting in more engaging audio outputs.

How is the Text-to-Speech Software Market Segmented?

Segments in the market cover various aspects such as:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprise

4 By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Education, Finance, Retail, Enterprise, Other Industries

Subsegments include:

1 By Solution: Cloud-Based Text-To-Speech Solutions, On-Premises Text-To-Speech Solutions, Multi-Language TTS Solutions, Voice Customization And Personalization Solutions, API-Based Text-To-Speech Integrations

2 By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Technical Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Consultation Services, Content Creation And Script Development Services, Voice Talent And Recording Services

Where are the Biggest Opportunities in the Text-to-Speech Software Market?

North America was the largest region in the text-to-speech software market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

