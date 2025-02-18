Goodwill Industries of Dallas Announces New Vice President of Marketing

Alexandra Mazzi, VP of Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGoodwill Industries of Dallas is excited to announce the appointment of Alexandra Mazzi as its new Vice President of Marketing. A seasoned marketing executive with an impressive track record, Mazzi brings a wealth of knowledge and innovative strategies that will support the organization’s mission and drive growth and progression.Mazzi's career has been characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, enabling her to excel in various industries. She has a proven history of collaborating with both startups and established enterprises, consistently helping them achieve sustainable success. Her diverse experience working with inspiring professionals and forward-thinking organizations positions her as an invaluable asset to Goodwill Dallas."We are thrilled to welcome Alexandra to our team at Goodwill Dallas," said Tim Heis, CEO & President of Goodwill Industries of Dallas. "Her passion for driving positive change, combined with her proven ability to create effective marketing strategies, makes her the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that her leadership will significantly enhance our outreach and community engagement efforts."In her new role as Vice President of Marketing, Mazzi will oversee all aspects of marketing initiatives at Goodwill Dallas. This includes developing and executing creative campaigns that not only promote the organization's mission but also foster strong relationships within the community. Her focus will be on implementing innovative strategies that resonate with the community and advance Goodwill's goals of empowerment and sustainable development.Goodwill Industries of Dallas is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals and families through job training, employment services, and community outreach. With the addition of Alexandra Mazzi, the organization is poised for continued growth and impact.For more information about Goodwill Industries of Dallas and its initiatives, please visit goodwilldallas.org

