D'Art Executes an Immersive Retail Rollout Project for Dolce Gelato

Dolce Gelato Dolce Gelato Dolce Gelato Dolce Gelato Dolce Gelato

D'Art Design collaborates with an Italian ice cream brand, Dolce Gelato, to execute an immersive as well as practical ice cream parlor design project.

Our goal was to freeze a moment in time, crafting a space that is both engaging and stays true to the brand's essence and perfectly captures the joy of enjoying Dolce Gelato by the Italian beach.” — Rachna Dadich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator at D’Art Design

MUMBAI, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D'Art Design, a globally recognized design and rollout agency, disclosed its latest ice cream parlor design and execution project in collaboration with Dolce Gelato , the popular Italian-origin frozen dessert brand. The respective project was all about identifying and addressing several challenges in the retail design landscape and establishing a unique identity for Dolce Gelato by simply creating fresh and immersive retail experiences for ice cream lovers.Dolce Gelato is popularly recognized for its huge variety of low fat Italian gelato flavours. Irrespective of its high quality products, the brand was facing problems in aligning its retail layout with its identity. Some of the major challenges included points like executing a retail design that depicted Dolce Gelato's heritage and further creating creative and practical ice cream parlors, appealing to the eyeballs of customers, promoting engagement, and enhancing their overall retail experience. The competent team at D'Art Design took it as a challenge and decided to redefine the brand's retail presence as expected.A Vision Rooted in Italian CultureInspired by Dolce Gelato's Italian origins, D'Art Design delivered a concept that encapsulates the essence of Italian beach life. The ice cream parlor design contains various elements that provide an experience similar to being at a seashore. A few examples include wooden decks, surfing boards modified into lighting fixtures, and other seashore patterns. In addition, the cone-shaped stools for a comfortable sitting experience further enhanced the theme of having a gelato at the seaside."Our goal was to freeze a moment in time. We wanted to craft a moment that represents the joy of enjoying Dolce Gelato by the Italian beach," said Sandeep Dable, the Global Brand and Experience Strategist at D'Art Design. "The entire ice cream shop design was based on this vision. As a result, our team ensured that we present our client with a retail outlet that is not only engaging and aesthetically pleasing but also remains true to the brand's essence."Innovative Design Meets PracticalityThe retail transformation project for Dolce Gelato was mainly focused on crafting an immersive experience in order to appeal to the eyeballs of all ice cream lovers. The design agency executed a retail rollout strategy that included a practical retail design with aesthetically pleasing elements. All this further resulted in a retail space that attracts potential customers who are drawn to shareable moments and will boost the brand's visibility through social media."The ice cream parlor design is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a narrative," stated Sameer Khosla, the Global Design Director at D'Art Design. "The incorporation of the Italian beach theme not only reflects Dolce Gelato's heritage but also makes the space a destination in itself. It's where customers come not just for gelato but for an experience they can remember and share."Client Collaboration and OutcomesThe partnership between Dolce Gelato and D'Art Design proved to be a collaborative effort that respected both the brand's legacy and the practicalities of retail architecture. The ice cream brand highly appreciated D'Art Design's ability to blend creativity with functionality and create a retail space that stays true to the respective brand's heritage and simultaneously engages the target audience."The vision that D'Art Design brought to life exceeded our expectations," said one of the representatives from Dolce Gelato. "The team's ability to effectively communicate the essence of Italian culture and translate it into a modern retail experience is something that we did not even imagine and were not expecting for sure. In addition, the response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive. We have actually seen a noticeable uptick in foot traffic and overall sales. Also, most of the customers that enter our outlet prefer clicking photographs and further uploading them on their social media accounts."Building Connections Through DesignThe immersive experience created by D'Art Design has strengthened the bond between Dolce Gelato and its customers. By mixing the concept of storytelling within the implemented retail design, the brand is now able to connect with consumers on a deeper level.During a conversation after the completion of the retail rollout project, the Head of the Marketing Department at Dolce Gelato spokesperson stated, "Our customers often tell us how much they love the ambience of the store. They come in for the gelato, but they stay for the atmosphere. Unlike a traditional ice cream parlor, they view the Dolce Gelato outlet as a happening destination that feels alive and full of joy. He further added, 'Well, this is actually what we were looking forward to.An Instagrammable ExperienceIn today's digital age, the importance of creating shareable moments cannot be understated. The immersively implemented design served as an Instagram-worthy experience that not only appealed to the eyeballs of younger audiences (the Gen Z) but also added more to Dolce Gelato's online presence."Social media has played a huge role in amplifying the impact of the ice cream shop design," said D'Art Design's project lead. "We've seen how customers interact with the space. They love taking photographs, sharing them online, and tagging the brand. This unexpected organic reach has been a fantastic outgrowth of the design."A Benchmark for Retail DesignThe Dolce Gelato ice cream shop design project clearly demonstrates D'Art Design's commitment towards providing custom as well as high quality solutions that perfectly match with the brand's identity. The firm is highly concerned with pushing the boundaries of traditional retail design and further crafting meticulous spaces that invite customers and encourage them to spend extended time in the retail outlets.Deepak Kumar, the Global Operations Director at D'Art Design, states, "We believe retail design should do more than just look good. Instead, it should engage, inspire, and resonate with customers. The Dolce Gelato project is evidence of our vision, and we are grateful to the brand for providing us with the opportunity to contribute to their journey."About Dolce GelatoDolce Gelato is a brand owned by Modi Illva India Pvt. Ltd. The gelato is made daily using the traditional Italian small batch process to ensure the freshest ice cream. Unlike other ice creams that use full cream milk, Dolce Gelato is made with skimmed milk, which makes it 45% lower in calories than other regular ice creams. It is churned 25% slower than regular ice cream, making it denser, creamier, and richer in flavour.About D'Art DesignD'Art is a well-known retail design and execution agency that turns ideas into real experiences. They have collaborated with prestigious clients such as Crompton, Berger Paints, Adidas, W for Women, Latin Quarters, and others for complete retail rollout projects and further handed over brands with retail stores that perfectly reflect their distinct brand identities while also providing interactive and comprehensive shopping experiences. The firm works towards making the client's vision come to life.

DOLCE GELATO EXCLUSIVE ICE-CREAM PARLOR | DESIGNED AND DEPLOYED BY D'ART

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.