CocoSmile Expands Nationwide, Bringing Fun & Customizable Hydration to Kids Everywhere

ALPINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying hydrated has never been more exciting! CocoSmile, a pioneering brand in hydration solutions, is making waves with its fun, durable, and fully customizable water bottles, now available nationwide. Designed to encourage kids to drink more water while expressing their creativity, CocoSmile Cups are the perfect hydration solution for young adventurers.

A Game-Changer in Kids’ Hydration

More than just a water bottle, CocoSmile Cups empower kids to personalize their hydration experience. The best-selling Coco Charm Cup includes a durable carrying sleeve, lanyard, and six free charm customization options. Built to withstand active lifestyles, these BPA-free, impact-resistant bottles provide a safe and eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastics.

"At CocoSmile, we believe hydration should be fun and personal. Our mission is to provide kids with a water bottle they love while promoting sustainability," said Dustin Hufnal, CMO of CocoSmile.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Manufactured using premium, locally sourced materials from Eastman in Kingsport, TN, CocoSmile Cups prioritize durability, safety, and eco-friendliness. With a focus on reducing plastic waste, the company offers a sustainable hydration solution that aligns with families looking for a reliable, long-lasting product.

Nationwide Expansion and Retail Growth

With full-fulfillment centers in Kingsport, TN, and Alpine, CA, CocoSmile is expanding its retail presence across the United States. The company is actively forming wholesale partnerships with boutique stores and large retailers to bring CocoSmile Cups to more families nationwide.

Exciting Promotions and New Product Releases

To celebrate its national expansion, CocoSmile is offering limited-time discounts, wholesale exclusivity contracts, and free shipping via its official website. Additionally, the brand is launching new themed collections, allowing kids to choose from even more personalized and exciting designs.

Join the CocoSmile Movement!

CocoSmile invites parents, retailers, and hydration advocates to be part of the movement to make drinking water fun and engaging for kids.

www.cocosmilecups.com
📲 Follow: @CocoSmileCups on social media for updates and exclusive deals.

Media Contact:
Dustin Hufnal
CMO, CocoSmile
Email: support@cocosmilecups.com
Phone: 619-800-2588
🌐 Website: www.cocosmilecups.com

About CocoSmile
CocoSmile is a leading brand dedicated to making hydration fun, functional, and sustainable for kids. With a focus on high-quality, BPA-free materials and endless customization options, CocoSmile Cups inspire children to stay hydrated while expressing their creativity. Operating from Kingsport, TN, and Alpine, CA, CocoSmile ensures efficient nationwide distribution to meet growing demand.

