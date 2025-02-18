Key Driver Transforming The Turf Equipment Market 2025: Increasing Popularity Of Golf Is Driving The Growth

Turf Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $32.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Turf Equipment Market?

The turf equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. The market will grow from $25.24 billion in 2024 to $26.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increasing concerns over environmental sustainability, the rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, increasing awareness of lawn care, growing participation in sports, and increasing community events and municipal activities.

By 2029, the market size is projected to reach $32.05 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be driven by several factors, including urbanization and infrastructure development, the expansion of the golf industry, evolving consumer preferences, the growth of commercial landscaping services, and the introduction of economic incentives and subsidies.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Turf Equipment Market?

One of the key growth drivers of the turf equipment market going forward is the increasing popularity of golf. Golf's popularity is spurred by its accessibility as a leisure activity and the health benefits associated with playing, which allowed outdoor activities to resume earlier than other sports after pandemic-related closures.

Turf equipment plays a vital role in golf by preserving the quality and condition of the course, ensuring smooth play, and enhancing the overall golfing experience through tasks like mowing, aerating, and fertilizing the greens and fairways. In April 2022, a report published by Fairways Mixed Golf, a UK-based organization that organizes golf holidays and events, noted that the number of golf club members at affiliated venues in England grew to 737,021. This indicates an increase of 89,797 players and a growth rate of 13.9% compared to the 647,224 members recorded in February 2021. Thus, golf's increasing popularity is propelling the growth of the turf equipment market.

Who Are The Major Players in the Turf Equipment Market?

Significant companies operating in the turf equipment market include Deere & Company, CNH Industrial America LLC, Kubota Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co Ltd., CLAAS KGaA GmbH, Husqvarna Group, The Toro Company, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Emak S.p.A., and Ariens Company, among others. These firms are constantly pursuing innovative strategies and developing advanced solutions to stay competitive.

What Are the Key Trends in the Turf Equipment Market?

A significant trend in the market is the introduction of high-performance multifunctional aerators to enhance productivity and operational efficiency. For instance, in January 2024, Z Turf Equipment, a US-based manufacturer of commercial lawn care equipment, launched the new Z-Aerate 50 Aerator. This new stand-on aerator is designed to improve productivity in lawn care. It offers unique features such as a powerful 25 HP Kohler Command Pro engine, a 50-inch, 12-row aeration head capable of aerating up to four acres per hour, and an integrated 150-pound capacity spreader. All these features are designed to enhance productivity and maneuverability around landscape features.

How Is The Global Turf Equipment Market Segmented?

The turf equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Maneuvering, Non-Maneuvering

By Equipment Type: Walk-Behind Mowers, Ride-On Mowers, Rough Cut Mowers, Trimmers, Edgers, Other Equipment

By Power Source: Electric, Gasoline, Diesel, Battery, Other Power Sources

By Application: Golf Courses, Sports Fields, Parks And Recreational Areas, Residential Landscapes, Commercial Landscapes, Other Applications.

Each category includes various sub-segments like maneuvering equipment, non-maneuvering equipment, among others.

Where Is the Market Trend Heading Regionally?

North America was the largest region in the turf equipment market in 2024. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

