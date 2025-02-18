FBSPL Launches Licensed Account Management Services for Insurance Operations

FBSPL launches Licensed Account Management Services, enabling insurance agencies to execute operations with expert policy servicing, compliance & support.

HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBSPL (Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited), a leading global provider of insurance outsourcing solutions, has announced the launch of its Licensed Account Management Services for the North American market. This service enables insurance agencies to delegate their policy servicing, renewals, endorsements, and overall account management to experienced, licensed professionals, allowing agents to focus solely on sales and client relationships. The organization is going by the theme “you sell, we manage”, and the service is aimed at simplifying the operations and processes for insurance ventures.

FBSPL’s solution ensures seamless operations, regulatory compliance, and enhanced customer service, catering to the growing demand for efficient and scalable account management. Additionally, FBSPL offers fractional licensed account managers, providing agencies with the flexibility to scale support based on their unique business needs.

This new offering equips insurance businesses with dedicated, licensed account managers who handle critical tasks, including:

• End-to-End Policy Management: From policy issuance and endorsements to renewals and cancellations, FBSPL ensures a seamless and accurate policy lifecycle management process.

• Claims Assistance: Licensed experts expedite the claims process, reducing turnaround times by up to 50%, minimizing errors, and improving customer satisfaction.

• Client Communications: Personalized and proactive customer interactions to improve client engagement and retention, resulting in higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

• Compliance and Regulatory Oversight: Adherence to industry-specific regulations and state licensing requirements, ensuring your business remains compliant at all times.

• Back-Office Efficiency: Handling administrative functions that free internal teams to focus on high-value, strategic tasks.

Key Benefits:

• Operational Efficiency: Insurance agencies can reduce their administrative burden by up to 40%, allowing teams to focus on sales and customer growth.

• Improved Customer Satisfaction: Faster, more accurate responses to customer inquiries and claims result in better customer experiences and increased brand loyalty.

“Insurance companies today face hiring challenges and must constantly meet rising salary demands. Our Licensed Account Management Services offer a solution that combines expertise, efficiency, and compliance to deliver seamless insurance operations,” said Kuldeep Bhatnagar, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at FBSPL. “This launch reaffirms our commitment to being a trusted partner for insurance agencies by providing services that drive efficiency, improve customer outcomes, and ensure full compliance.”

Why FBSPL?

With over 18 years of experience in the insurance outsourcing industry, FBSPL has become a trusted partner for agencies and carriers across US, UK, Canada, and other countries. Its licensed professionals are fully trained and compliant with state and federal regulations, ensuring peace of mind for insurance businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and compliant outsourcing solutions.

About FBSPL

FBSPL is a global leader in BPM and outsourcing solutions for the insurance, accounting & bookkeeping, data annotation, data visualization and digital marketing sectors. With a commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and superior customer service, FBSPL delivers solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a competitive market.

