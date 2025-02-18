Evertreen Partners with Tarrytown Roofing, Plant Trees Across Africa

Tree planting platform partners with US-based roofing company to plant over 1,600 trees in Kenya and Madagascar for a greener future

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental stewards, Evertreen, announces its partnership with Austin, Texas-based roofing contractor, Tarrytown Roofing. The company demonstrates a fundamental commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Tarrytown Roofing’s contribution to global reforestation includes planting 1,667 trees in Kenya and Madagascar, reinforcing its dedication to ecological impact and carbon offsetting through its collaboration with Evertreen.

Evertreen connects over 3,000 local farmers to global reforestation efforts, leveraging satellite technology to monitor tree growth, photosynthetic activity, and environmental impact. This level of transparency ensures that companies like Tarrytown Roofing can track their sustainability efforts with real-time, verifiable data. By establishing the Tarrytown Roofing Forest on the Evertreen platform, thecompany has taken an active role in combating deforestation and promoting biodiversity. Each tree planted plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, restoring essential ecosystems, preventing soil degradation, and supporting local communities with sustainable economic opportunities.

“Through this partnership, we’re showcasing how corporate responsibility and environmental sustainability can go hand-in-hand,” stated Tarrytown Roofing’s founder, James Kuntz.

"We are delighted to partner with Tarrytown Roofing in this meaningful initiative," said Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen. "Their contribution not only helps restore the environment but also provides long-term benefits to local farmers and communities, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of responsible corporate action."



About Tarrytown Roofing

Tarrytown Roofing is a leading provider of high-quality roofing solutions located in Austin, TX USA. The company is dedicated to durability, innovation, and sustainability. With a commitment to reducing environmental impact, the company integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, ensuring that roofing solutions not only protect buildings but also contribute to a healthier planet.

To learn more about Tarrytown Roofing visit www.tarrytownroofing.com.

To discover how Evertreen is combating deforestation through technology and community efforts, visit www.evertreen.com.

