News Code - Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Expert calls Starmer’s response ‘lame’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx has today launched News Code a news podcast, featuring communications specialist and founder of Onyx Comms, Anne Cantelo, and journalist Gavin O’Toole.In this debut episode, Trump’s Tariff Tantrum, they dive into the far-reaching consequences of Trump’s controversial tariff policies, exploring their global impact and what it means for international relations.Dr O’Toole brings a wealth of expertise to the table with a background teaching Latin American politics at the University of London and years of experience working at leading UK newspapers. His knowledge of global affairs gives him a unique insight on international news.As a communications consultancy, Onyx has built a reputation for delivering insightful reports and bestselling business books on major issues. News Code marks its first foray into podcasting, offering listeners sharp analysis and engaging discussions on today’s most pressing topics.In Trump’s Tariff Tantrums, O’Toole details what’s happening and its likely impact on different countries. Tariffs would hit Canada and Mexico particularly hard because trade makes up about 70 percent of both economies’ GDP. Ironically, a weaker Mexican economy, with higher unemployment, would fuel migration from Mexico to the US and worsen organised crime—both countering the stated policy aims of Trump’s tariffs.O’Toole says tariffs will also hit the US economy: disrupting supply chains, raising costs for businesses, destroying hundreds of thousands of jobs, and ultimately driving up prices for consumers. Mexico, for example, supplies more than 60 percent of US vegetable imports and nearly half of all fruit and nut imports. In some sectors it is impossible for the US to replace this with home-grown foodstuffs.He details the impact on Europe and criticises the prime minister Keir Starmer for his ‘lame’ response. The UK has an open economy which makes it vulnerable to any slowdown in international trade.O’Toole explains, “Starmer faces an unenviable dilemma: does he woo Trump to avoid tariffs and secure a trade deal, thereby swallowing both the deeply unpopular trading consequences—from chlorinated chicken to soaring prices for NHS medicines—but also facing an inevitable rebellion in his own party and public opinion? Or does he cosy up to the EU—and risk plunging the country into civil war over Brexit?”The new podcast, from Onyx Media and Communications, News Code, is available on Spotify and most podcast platforms. It aims to give an informed view of the big issues of the day.

