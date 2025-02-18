In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Medical Devices Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Smart medical devices Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Smart medical devices market has grown markedly from being a $41.31 billion industry in 2024, it is predicted to reach $46.89 billion in 2025, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 13.5%. Factors such as increasing aging population, growing prevelence of chronic diseases, decreasing healthcare costs, home care preference among patients, and surging demand for personalized medicine considerably have contributed to this growth.

The growth of the smart medical devices market is not anticipated to slow down. In fact, estimates predict that the market would reach up to $77.1 billion by 2029 with an impressive CAGR of 13.2%. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare; the growing expenditure on healthcare; an increased focus on preventive healthcare; surging demand for wearable fitness devices; and a rising incidence of diabetes are contributing majorly to this growth. Additionally, trends such as technological advancements, the rise in telemedicine adoption, advancements in IoT technology, remote health monitoring and the incorporation of mobile technology in health apps are expected to drive the market further.

What Drives The Smart medical devices Market Growth?

One significant factor propelling the growth of smart medical devices market is the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. Such diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, are witnessing a rise due to globalization and increased travel, urbanization, climate change, antibiotic resistance, environmental changes, emerging pathogens, and various social and behavioral factors. Smart medical devices aid in managing and monitoring such diseases through advanced technologies facilitating early detection, continuous monitoring, and efficient data management.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart medical devices Market?

A few key industry players in the smart medical devices market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann la Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Hologic Inc., ResMed Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Dexcom Inc., Insulet Corporation, LivaNova plc, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Hearing Life, NantHealth Inc., AliveCor Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Sonavex Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Smart medical devices Market?

Emerging trends in the smart medical devices market include wearable technologies designed to be worn on the human body. As an example, GOQii, a US-based fitness tech company launched Smart Vital Ultra and GOQii Stream devices designed for young adults and the youth in August 2022. These innovative wearables integrate technology with healthcare and motivate the users to adopt a healthier lifestyle through professional guidance and interactive features.

How Is The Smart medical devices Market Segmented?

The smart medical devices market report covers segments by:

1 By Product: Diagnostics And Monitoring, Therapeutics Devices

2 By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Online Channel

3 By Modality: Portable, Wearable

4 By End-User: Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Other End-Users

It further delves into subsegments broken down as:

1 By Diagnostics and Monitoring: Wearable Health Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Smart Glucose Monitors, Continuous Blood Pressure Monitors, Smart Stethoscopes, Mobile Health Applications

2 By Therapeutics Devices: Smart Insulin Delivery Devices, Drug Delivery Systems, Smart Inhalers, Neuromodulation Devices, Smart Rehabilitation Devices, Implantable Devices

What is the Regional Analysis Of Smart medical devices Market?

As per the regional insights, North America was the largest smart medical devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the coming years. The report covers medical device markets in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

