Two month old UAE start-up trends on App store

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable surge of popularity, Platable , a Dubai-based food-tech start-up dedicated to sustainability, has skyrocketed to #2 on the UAE App Store's Food & Drink charts, right next to food delivery giants like Talabat and Deliveroo. The platform has gained rapid traction in just two months, offering a groundbreaking solution to food waste by enabling restaurants to sell surplus food at discounted rates.Since its launch in December 2024, Platable has onboarded over 65+ restaurants that are already live on the app, with discussions underway with 500+ additional outlets expected to go live in the next couple of months. This exponential growth highlights the increasing demand for sustainable food solutions in the UAE and the platform’s ability to drive real impact. Early adopters of the platform include popular venues such as Dunkin Donuts, Common Grounds, Ferns & Petals, among others. These partnerships have not only helped reduce food waste but also provided consumers with affordable dining options.Platable addresses the pressing issue of food waste in the UAE, where an average person wastes about 2.7 kilograms of food daily, contributing to nearly AED 15 billion worth of food discarded annually. Restaurants alone account for 35% of this waste. By partnering with local eateries, Platable allows these establishments to list excess food items on its app, offering them to consumers at up to 60% off. Users can browse available deals, place orders, and choose to pick up their meals or have them delivered."Platable helps restaurants turn surplus food into revenue instead of waste. Our platform not only reduces losses but also increases visibility, attracting new customers looking for quality food at better prices. This aligns with the UAE government’s initiatives to cut food waste by 50% by 2030, supporting national sustainability goals and a more efficient food economy,” said Salmaan Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer of Platable.The app’s viral success and rapid climb to the #2 spot on the App Store Food & Drink charts indicate a growing demand for budget friendly and sustainable food solutions in the UAE. It also reflects a growing awareness and commitment among UAE residents and businesses to address food waste. By leveraging technology, Platable is building a community of environmentally conscious consumers and restaurateurs committed to tackling food waste.Platable's intuitive app design allows restaurants to schedule surplus meal sales, alerting users via pop-up notifications about limited-time deals. This system ensures that excess food is redistributed efficiently, minimizing waste while maximizing value for both consumers and businesses. As Platable continues to expand its partnerships and user base, it aims to make a significant impact on reducing food waste across the UAE, contributing to the nation's sustainability goals and setting a benchmark for innovative solutions in the region.To learn more about the platform, visit: www.platablenow.com

