BOSO Introduces AI Algorithms to Enhance Transaction Security

BOSO launches AI-powered fraud detection to enhance transaction security, verify listings, and prevent fraudulent activities in its digital marketplace.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital commerce platform BOSO has announced the launch of new AI-powered tools aimed at detecting fraudulent listings and increasing transaction transparency. The new artificial intelligence system analyzes listings, verifies seller data, and identifies suspicious patterns, reducing risks for buyers and strengthening trust in the platform.How AI Helps Combat FraudOne of BOSO’s key objectives is to create a secure trading environment for all market participants. The new AI-driven algorithm automatically verifies vehicle ownership history, analyzes technical specifications and service records, and detects potential discrepancies in listings.“Online marketplaces are constantly challenged by fraudulent activities, especially in high-value categories like automobiles and real estate. We have implemented advanced AI models that detect suspicious listings before they are published, ensuring users can engage in transactions with confidence,” said Iurii Nemtcev, Head of Marketing at BOSO and CEO at Big Lab Digital Agency How It WorksBOSO’s new security system includes several key mechanisms:- Listing Analysis – AI scans for inconsistencies in descriptions, unusual price variations, and attempts to misrepresent a vehicle’s actual condition.- Vehicle History Verification – The system automatically cross-checks ownership records, insurance claims, previous repairs, and the vehicle’s overall legal status.- Seller Behavior Analysis – The platform monitors user activity, assessing listing frequency and posting patterns to identify suspicious behavior.- Suspicious Listing Filtering – Ads flagged as potentially fraudulent undergo an additional verification process before publication.Building User TrustAccording to BOSO, the implementation of AI-based monitoring eliminates fraudulent listings at the moderation stage, reducing the likelihood of scams and making the platform safer for both private buyers and businesses.“User security is our top priority. We continuously refine our AI models to not only detect fraud but also enhance the transparency of the buying and selling process,” Nemtcev added.BOSO continues to advance its AI-driven security measures and plans to introduce automated document verification in the near future, further strengthening transaction safety on the platform.About BOSOBOSO is an AI-powered digital marketplace launched in the UAE in 2025. The platform facilitates secure and efficient transactions in automotive, real estate, and consumer goods sectors, utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technologies to enhance user experience and transaction security.For more information, visit boso.com

