Splice.me facilitates fiber optic network management with innovative SaaS launch

Splice.me web application interface

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splice.me is proud to announce the successful launch of its fiber optic network management SaaS, designed to transform the way utility companies, internet service providers, network engineers, and fiber splicers create and manage fiber splicing data. This innovative solution emphasizes simplicity and speed, providing them with a more efficient and streamlined approach.Addressing industry challengesThe dynamic nature of fiber-optic networks necessitates constant updates and modifications to the core physical level of networks - the fiber splicing documentation. Traditional methods often involve cumbersome and expensive GIS-based software or generic tools like Excel or AutoCAD, leading to inefficiencies and inaccuracies. Splice.me application addresses these challenges by offering a specialized platform focused on rapid and precise fiber splice documentation creation.Splice.me's development is rooted in the real-world experiences of professional engineers who have designed and built fiber optic networks for over two decades. This extensive expertise has culminated in a simple and intuitive platform, in which the number of clicks required to manage network design is brought to absolute minimum. The company intentionally does not provide onboarding, because it considers the application the simplest ever.Key features and benefits• Primitiveness and speed: creating fiber optic cables and splitters in as few as 2 clicks, establishing connections between fibers is simplified to a single click, streamlining the network design process and saving time.• Collaborative editing: the platform supports sharing projects and collaborative editing, fostering teamwork between field and office network engineers.• Versatile export options: users can print out splice diagrams in various formats or export them to other CAD systems via VSD format, ensuring easy integration with existing workflows.• Scalability: whether managing a few nodes or an extensive regional fiber infrastructure, Splice.me adapts to projects of all sizes, making it an ideal solution for diverse organizational needs.Global adoptionSince its launch, Splice.me has garnered attention from ISPs and network professionals from 5 continents and can boast users from 40+ countries. Users have praised the platform for its ability to streamline workflows, reduce project timelines, and radically enhance the accuracy of fiber network documentation. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support to ensure a smooth and successful implementation for clients worldwide.About Splice.meSplice.me is a web-based Fiber Management System dedicated to simplifying the creation and management of fiber splice diagrams. By focusing on user-friendly design and rapid functionality, Splice.me empowers professionals to efficiently manage fiber optic networks without the complexities associated with traditional GIS-based software or generic CAD applications.For more information or to create a free account, visit https://splice.me

Splice.me new features showcase

