BIORESTORE Expands its garment revitalization range of Laundry Re-TergentTM Treatments to combat fast fashion waste

laundry Solution

BIORESTORE expands its sustainable laundry line with new products designed to extend clothing life and combat fast fashion waste.

Many people struggle with sweat odour in their clothes especially after workouts, during work and commute. with biorestore Odour defense we provide them with non-stop sweat odour protection 24/7” — Wajahat Hussain

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLMS LAN, SWEDEN, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIORESTORE, a leading brand in laundry care, has announced the launch of four new products: BIORESTORE Odour Defense, BIORESTORE Water Seal, BIORESTORE Textile Conditioner, and BIORESTORE Super White. These new additions complementBIORESTORE's flagship product, the globally recognized BIORESTORE Cotton Re-TergentTM, offering a wider range of laundry care solutions designed with sustainability in mind.At BIORESTORE we are redefining how people care for their clothing and the planet. Our innovative laundry Re-Tergent™ treatments are designed to prolong the life of your clothes, restoring their form, function & performance. By giving garments, a second chance with simple & durablelaundry treatment, we reduce the need for constant replacements, empowering individuals to restore & renew rather than replace.“Our goal is to provide consumers with options that allow them to care for their clothes and the environment,” said Wajahat Hussain, CEO of BIORESTORE. “With these new products, we aim to offer a complete, eco-friendly laundry care line that aligns with the growing demand forsustainable alternatives in everyday household items.”These new products address a variety of consumer needs, from neutralizing clothing sweat odours to enhancing water-repellent properties of fabrics, while supporting the shift toward a circular economy. BIORESTORE's ongoing commitment to reducing waste in the fashion industryand its focus on sustainability directly contribute to the broader goal of extending the life of clothing.The product line is now available across Sweden and the European Union. Consistent with BIORESTORE’s dedication to sustainability, the new products are also pre-dosed & packaged using eco-friendly materials that minimize environmental impact.About BIORESTOREWhere Science and Craftsmanship meets circularityAt BIORESTORE, we combine textile engineering and science with sustainable, innovative chemistry to create precision Laundry Re- Tergent™ Treatments. Our formulas revive, renew, and restore fabrics, extending the lifespan of your clothing with gentle, effective, andlong- lasting results.For more information, visit www.bio-restore.com

