SAFE DYNAMICS SECURES $100 MILLION INVESTMENT COMMITMENT FROM GEM AS IT PREPARES FOR PUBLIC LISTING

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Dynamics, Inc. today announced a $100 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. This strategic agreement will provide Safe Dynamics with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million over a 36-month term following the company’s anticipated public listing.Safe Dynamics retains full control over the timing and amount of drawdowns with no minimum obligations. Additionally, upon its public listing, the company will issue warrants to GEM for the purchase of up to 3% of Safe Dynamics’ common stock.“Safe Dynamics is thrilled to partner with GEM as we advance our cutting-edge AI-powered Virtual Reality (VR) training technology to market,” said Daniel J. Hill, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Dynamics. “GEM is an excellent partner that shares our vision and recognizes the transformative potential of our technology. Their investment strategies, which include management buyouts, private investments in public equities, venture capital investments, and the bolstering their defense portfolio, via the purchase of Willard Marine three years ago.”Revolutionizing Training for High-Risk ProfessionsThe investment will fuel the commercialization of Safe Dynamics’ fully immersive AI-powered VR training, designed for some of the most dangerous and critical professions worldwide, including:• Law enforcement• Military and special forces• Presidential security teams• Oil and gas industry workers• Athletics and professional sportsThis groundbreaking training system provides safe, efficient, and scalable solutions for industries where precise body movement and exact hand-eye coordination is crucial for task completion and injury prevention.“With our seasoned leadership, cutting-edge technology, and robust intellectual property portfolio, this commitment from GEM positions Safe Dynamics to become the first company to commercialize AI-powered Virtual Reality training on a massive scale,” said Dr. Gil Amelio, Co-Chairman of Safe Dynamics.“Whether we are training individuals for high-risk jobs, preparing professionals responsible for public safety, or revolutionizing the way people learn, our technology is setting a new standard. Learning is more effective when the entire body is engaged—when muscle memory, instinct, and hand-eye coordination play a role. The brain retains information more efficiently when training mimics real-world experience.”Strategic Expansion: Merger with Motion Reality.This investment commitment follows Safe Dynamics’ recent announcement of its pending merger with Motion Reality Inc, a leader in motion capture and virtual training technology. The combined expertise of both companies will enhance Safe Dynamics’ AI-driven VR training capabilities, delivering:• Unparalleled realism in training scenarios• Low-latency, high-performance AI-powered motion capture• Scalable group training solutions for military, law enforcement, and industrial applicationsWith over 40 years of innovation, Motion Reality’s technology has played a pivotal role in Hollywood blockbusters like “The Lord of the Rings” and “Avatar”, even winning a Technical Academy Award. Its past and present clients include the U.S. military, FBI, Presidential security teams, and elite global law enforcement agencies.Additionally, professional sports teams across football, baseball, and golf have utilized this technology to refine performance and precision. Safe Dynamics and Motion Reality jointly hold over a dozen patents, safeguarding their proprietary advancements in VR training solutions.About GEMGlobal Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets, having completed over 570 transactions across 70 countries.For more information on GEM, visit: www.gemny.com Services will be offered through a registered broker dealer.For media inquiries, please contact:Thomas HurleyEmail: contact@safedynamics.comPhone: +1 (858) 748-9700For more details on Safe Dynamics and its revolutionary training technology, visit: https://www.safedynamics.com Castle Placement, LLC (“Castle”) was the exclusive placement agent for this transaction. Castle, The Premier Private Capital Investment Bank, is an SEC registered, FINRA-licensed investment bank based in New York City that raises equity and debt for private companies. With over 64,500 institutional, private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders, experienced investment bankers with significant personal relationships, and a robust, data-driven technology platform, Castle provides unparalleled and transparent access for issuers and investors. CASTLE PLACEMENTTM The Premier Private Capital Investment Bank

